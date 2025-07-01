Joey Uy to take Comelec DQ case favoring Abante to court

MANILA, Philippines — Manila congressional aspirant Luis "Joey" Chua Uy will elevate his case to the Supreme Court after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) affirmed the victory of re-electionist Bienvenido "Benny" Abante Jr. as representative of the city's 6th district.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 1, Uy said he would file a petition before the high court to contest Comelec’s ruling, which disqualified him over questions surrounding his citizenship.

“Ikinalulungkot namin na hindi kinilala ng Komisyon sa Halalan Comelec ang lahat na merito ng aming legal na depensa, kabilang na ang tinig ng nakararami sa aming minamahal na distrito,” Uy said.

(We regret that the Commission on Elections did not recognize all the merits of our legal defense, including the voice of the majority in our beloved district.)

“Mananatili akong matatag at determinado sa paghahanap ng katarungan para sa aming mga kababayan, at sisiguraduhin kong maririnig ang kanilang tinig hanggang sa huli,” he added.

(I will remain steadfast and determined in seeking justice for our countrymen, and I will ensure their voices are heard until the very end.)

The case. In a resolution dated June 30, the Comelec en banc upheld its Second Division’s June 18 decision, which effectively annulled Uy’s earlier proclamation as the winning candidate.

The poll body ruled that Uy failed to meet the constitutional requirement of being a natural-born Filipino citizen to serve in the House of Representatives. Uy had acquired his Filipino citizenship through his father’s naturalization, not by birth.

With Uy disqualified, the Comelec declared Abante as “the only qualified candidate who garnered the highest number of votes” in the district. The commission also directed Manila’s Board of Canvassers to reconvene and formally proclaim Abante as the duly elected representative.