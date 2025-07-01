Erwin Tulfo warns vs shortcut on Sara Duterte impeachment

Sen. Erwin Tulfo files several measures on his first day at the Senate on June 30, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Newly installed Sen. Erwin Tulfo said the Senate must hear the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte instead of moving to dismiss it outright, warning that bypassing a proper trial could violate the Constitution.

In his first official media briefing as senator on June 30, Tulfo—known for his tough-talking, no-nonsense persona on radio and television—stressed that he wants to see the evidence before taking any position.

"I think we really have to listen to the people, to the public… there are those saying we have the right to know. After all, all these people, you guys who elected us have the right to know. You cannot hide that. So it’s just proper na sige, let’s go to trial," he said.

Tulfo noted that trying to avoid a trial altogether could raise legal concerns for the Senate itself. "We really have to listen to the people," he added.

Where he would stand. Tulfo said he would defend the impeachment complaint if the evidence proves credible. But if it lacks merit, he would personally move for its dismissal.

"If I see that it has no basis, I’ll be the first to call it out," Tulfo said. Still, he emphasized that a fair trial must first be conducted.

He also warned that the unresolved case would hang over Duterte’s head if not addressed through proper legal channels.

First 10 bills filed

Tulfo appeared at the Senate not just to speak on the impeachment matter, but also to file his first 10 proposed bills as a neophyte lawmaker. His agenda spans agriculture, education, public health, and good governance.

These include: