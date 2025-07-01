^

Headlines

Erwin Tulfo warns vs shortcut on Sara Duterte impeachment

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 1, 2025 | 9:22am
Erwin Tulfo warns vs shortcut on Sara Duterte impeachment
Sen. Erwin Tulfo files several measures on his first day at the Senate on June 30, 2025.
Erwin Tulfo / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Newly installed Sen. Erwin Tulfo said the Senate must hear the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte instead of moving to dismiss it outright, warning that bypassing a proper trial could violate the Constitution.

In his first official media briefing as senator on June 30, Tulfo—known for his tough-talking, no-nonsense persona on radio and television—stressed that he wants to see the evidence before taking any position.

"I think we really have to listen to the people, to the public… there are those saying we have the right to know. After all, all these people, you guys who elected us have the right to know. You cannot hide that. So it’s just proper na sige, let’s go to trial," he said.

Tulfo noted that trying to avoid a trial altogether could raise legal concerns for the Senate itself. "We really have to listen to the people," he added.

Where he would stand. Tulfo said he would defend the impeachment complaint if the evidence proves credible. But if it lacks merit, he would personally move for its dismissal.

"If I see that it has no basis, I’ll be the first to call it out," Tulfo said. Still, he emphasized that a fair trial must first be conducted.

He also warned that the unresolved case would hang over Duterte’s head if not addressed through proper legal channels.

First 10 bills filed

Tulfo appeared at the Senate not just to speak on the impeachment matter, but also to file his first 10 proposed bills as a neophyte lawmaker. His agenda spans agriculture, education, public health, and good governance.

These include:

  • Review of the Rice Tariffication Law
  • Barangay Officials’ Salary Standardization Law
  • National Land Use Act
  • SUCs Professional Review Centers Act
  • Medical Parole Act
  • Health Courses Expansion Act of 2025
  • Simplified Aid Access Act of 2025
  • Anti-Conflict of Interest in Public Utilities Act
  • Review of Expanded Solo Parents Act
  • Anti-Road Rage Act

 

ERWIN TULFO

IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT

SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House for sale? Battle seen between Duterte kids, Honeylet

House for sale? Battle seen between Duterte kids, Honeylet

By Edith R. Regalado | 10 hours ago
It’s not that simple, and may take a while before the planned sale of the residence of former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Escudero has numbers to remain Senate president, says Villanueva
play

Escudero has numbers to remain Senate president, says Villanueva

By Jean Mangaluz | 15 hours ago
Despite criticism over his handling of Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment, Senate President Francis Escudero...
Headlines
fbtw
Visit Camp Crame, PNP urges Sara

Visit Camp Crame, PNP urges Sara

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
Impeached Vice President Sara Duterte is welcome to visit Camp Crame and see the technology procured by the Philippine National...
Headlines
fbtw
KOJC witness flipped after asking Hontiveros for help, says senator
play

KOJC witness flipped after asking Hontiveros for help, says senator

By Jean Mangaluz | 18 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros said that the whistleblower who recanted their testimony against doomsday pastor Apollo Quiboloy was...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Senate impeachment judges can&rsquo;t move to dismiss VP Sara&rsquo;s case&rsquo;

‘Senate impeachment judges can’t move to dismiss VP Sara’s case’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Incoming Sen. Panfilo Lacson yesterday warned fellow members of the Senate impeachment court against filing a motion to dismiss...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos Jr. names OCD&rsquo;s Nepomuceno as new Customs chief

Marcos Jr. names OCD’s Nepomuceno as new Customs chief

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
President Marcos has named Ariel Nepomuceno as the new commissioner of the Bureau of Customs, replacing Bienvenido Rubio...
Headlines
fbtw
20th Congress starts; Chiz seen to keep post

20th Congress starts; Chiz seen to keep post

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
With the opening of the 20th Congress, Senate President Francis Escudero is poised to maintain his leadership of the cha...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Lithuania sign MOU on defense cooperation

Philippines, Lithuania sign MOU on defense cooperation

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The Philippines yesterday inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on defense cooperation with Lithuania, an extra-regional...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd to build 103 Child Development Centers

DepEd to build 103 Child Development Centers

By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
Following the release of P309 million as funding from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) last week, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with