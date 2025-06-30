^

Marcos appoints Ariel Nepomuceno as Customs chief

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 30, 2025 | 6:38pm
Marcos appoints Ariel Nepomuceno as Customs chief
President Bongbong Marcos administers the oath of newly-installed Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno.
Presidential Communications Office / Release

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Ariel Nepomuceno as the new commissioner of the Bureau of Customs, replacing Bienvenido Rubio.

Marcos administered Nepomuceno’s oath on Monday, June 30, according to the Presidential Communications Office.

Prior to his new post as BOC chief, Nepomuceno was an undersecretary of the Office of Civil Defense and the Executive Director of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Rubio out. The Palace has yet to explain why Rubio was replaced.

However, Marcos had issued a Cabinet-wide call for courtesy resignations in a bid to revamp his administration.

Rubio had submitted his courtesy resignation, saying that he supported Marcos’ reforms.

 

