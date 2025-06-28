6 Pinoy workers repatriated from Iran arrive safely in Manila

Six overseas Filipino workers repatriated from Iran are welcomed by government officials upon arrival at NAIA Terminal 3 on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Six overseas Filipino workers repatriated from Iran arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 early Saturday morning, weeks after tensions escalated between Israel and Iran.

According to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the group is composed of five shrimp hatchery technicians and one domestic worker based in Dubai who had traveled to Iran as a tourist with her employer. They flew in aboard Emirates flight EK 334.

"This group marks the first batch of Filipinos repatriated from Iran following the June 13 Israel-Iran conflict," the DMW said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Government officials were present at the airport to receive the workers, including OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan, DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega, and DMW Assistant Secretary Venecio Legaspi. Also on-site were personnel from the MIA medical team, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Manila International Airport Authority.

Upon arrival, the repatriates were served breakfast and underwent medical checks. They also received food assistance and financial aid from the DMW, OWWA and DSWD.

The DMW said that temporary hotel accommodations and domestic flights back to their respective home provinces will be provided by OWWA.

The Philippine Embassy in Tehran, led by Ambassador Roberto Manalo, facilitated the repatriation with support from the DMW and OWWA.

"In line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the repatriated workers will continue to receive reintegration assistance from the government," the DMW said.

Two more Filipino workers are expected to arrive from Iran later on Saturday.

The Philippine government raised Alert Level 3 in both Israel and Iran on June 20 amid worsening tensions in the region, urging Filipinos to avail themselves of the government’s voluntary repatriation program.

There are an estimated 30,000 OFWs in Israel, most of whom are employed as caregivers, while more than 1,000 Filipinos are currently in Iran.

The DMW earlier said it is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Philippine embassies in the affected areas to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipinos.

The move by the Philippine government to repatriate its nationals came after a conflict reportedly began on June 13 when Israel launched strikes targeting suspected Iranian military positions, prompting retaliatory action.

In the aftermath, the United States conducted airstrikes on key Iranian facilities, with President Donald Trump saying the operations aimed to significantly delay Iran’s military capabilities. Tehran has consistently denied accusations that it is pursuing a nuclear weapons program. — with a report from Agence France-Presse