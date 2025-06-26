'Not pro-China'? House leaders say VP Saraâ€™s silence on West Philippine Sea tells a different story

^

'Not pro-China'? House leaders say VP Sara’s silence on West Philippine Sea tells a different story

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 5:04pm
Philippine fishermen aboard their wooden boats arrive at a meeting point next to bouys dropped by a civilian-led mission Atin Ito (It’s Ours) Coalition, in South China Sea on May 15, 2024. Civilians on board Philippine fishing boats sailed on May 15 towards a China-controlled reef off the Southeast Asian country to distribute provisions to Filipino fishermen and assert their rights to the disputed waterway.
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte said she is not “pro-China” or “pro any country,” but House leaders are not convinced when she remains silent on the country’s victories in the West Philippine Sea. 

In a statement on Thursday, June 26, House Deputy Majority Leader Paolo Ortega V criticized the vice president for often staying silent amid repeated Chinese incursions into the West Philippine Sea.

“Habang nilalabag ng China ang ating teritoryo, ang tinig ng Pangalawang Pangulo ay kadalasang katahimikan. At kung may pahayag man, ito’y paninisi pa sa liderato,” he said. 

(While China continues to violate our territory, the Vice President’s voice is often one of silence. And when she does speak, it’s to blame the country’s leadership.)

Speaking in Melbourne before a crowd backing her father’s release, Duterte voiced strong opposition to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s approval of a United States missile system in the country.

While asserting that West Philippine Sea matters fall outside her responsibilities as vice president, she also suggested that the Philippines should “stay in the middle” and adopt a neutral stance.

Ortega, however, rejected Duterte’s claim of neutrality, saying her silence amounts to “evasion,” not impartiality. 

“She can deny it all she wants, but the facts are clear. Her silence on Chinese incursions and her criticisms of the President’s foreign policy direction have long aligned with Beijing’s interests,” he added.

Meanwhile, House Assistant Majority Leader Jay Khonghun echoed Ortega’s remarks, saying the vice president’s silence is troubling when Filipino fisherfolk continue to face harassment and water cannon attacks from Chinese vessels.

“Sa totoo lang, hindi mo puwedeng sabihing ‘hindi ka pro sa anumang bansa’ habang tina-target ng China ang ating mga mangingisda at kababayan. Ang katahimikan mo ay kasing ingay ng pagkampi,” he said.

(The truth is, you can’t claim you’re “not pro with any country” while China is targeting our fisherfolk and fellow Filipinos. Your silence is as loud as taking sides.)

Khonghun also pointed out that Duterte’s lack of clear messaging undermines the Philippines’ diplomatic stance in defending its territorial rights. 

“Kapag ang Pangalawang Pangulo mismo ay hindi klaro kung kanino siya kakampi, mahina ang laban natin. Lalo lang nitong pinapahina ang posisyon ng Pilipinas sa harap ng mga banyagang umaabuso,” he said.

(When the Vice President herself isn’t clear about whose side she’s on, it weakens our fight. It only further undermines the Philippines’ position against foreign aggressors.)

Instead of sending mixed signals or watching on the sidelines amid heightened tensions in the West Philippine Sea, he said the country needs leaders with the courage to stand up for its rights and its people.

“President Marcos has drawn the line. He is pro-Philippines. We expect the rest of our leaders, especially those in high office, to do the same,” Ortega said.

“Walang puwang sa alanganin pagdating sa interes ng bayan (There’s no room for uncertainty when it comes to the nation’s interest.),” Khonghun added. 

Although largely silent, Duterte has at one point expressed support for the 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated China’s nine-dash line in the South China Sea and affirmed the Philippines’ rights within the 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ). 

Still, she believes this should not define the country’s relationship with China, calling for neutrality.

A Philstar.com analysis revealed that several pro-Duterte vloggers have promoted China-leaning narratives, fueling fear through defeatist messaging, framing the US as the manipulator in the Philippines-China conflict and diverting attention from the illegal activities through red herring arguments.

