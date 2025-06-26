State to protect witnesses of Duterte drug war victims â€” Remulla

^

State to protect witnesses of Duterte drug war victims — Remulla

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 2:43pm
Families of victims of former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" take part in a thanksgiving mass at a church in Manila on March 31, 2025, weeks after Duterte was arrested and brought to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. Duterte could spend the rest of his life in jail if convicted at the ICC of the charge tied to his war on drugs in which thousands were killed.
SINGAPORE — The Philippine government will protect the witnesses of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs while they remain under Philippine jurisdiction, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

The DOJ chief said the International Criminal Court (ICC) has reached out to the department's witness protection program, urging them to protect the witnesses. 

"We will protect the witnesses, whatever it takes to protect the witnesses we will do," Remulla said in an interview with reporters on June 26. 

"The prosecution will rely on these witnesses to prove their case," he added. 

The witnesses will be protected until they are turned over to the ICC, according to the DOJ chief.

"It's also our obligation to help. Because if we can protect witnesses for other cases, why not in this case?" Remulla said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

"Ang mahalaga, 'yung testigo makarating ng maayos ang kanyang testimonya, para malaman natin kung ano ba talaga ang nangyari sa mga panahon na 'yon," he added. 

(What's important is that the witness's testimony reaches us properly, so we can really know what happened during those times.)

When asked how many witnesses are in touch with the justice department, Remulla said there may be "three or four" witnesses. 

On June 25, Remulla said the ICC reached out to the government, asking for the protection of the witnesses on the case against Duterte. 

He also said the Philippine government will extend financial assistance to the witnesses for them to travel to The Hague, where the proceedings are taking place.

In a filing dated June 25, the victims of the war on drugs opposed Duterte’s request for interim release, saying it may endanger their lives.

This came after Duterte asked the International Criminal Court’s Pre-Trial Chamber I to grant him interim release in an undisclosed country, a request also opposed by the prosecution.

