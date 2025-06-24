Philippine Air Force says ready to assist Filipinos fleeing Israel-Iran tensions

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Air Force has committed to sending its air assets to transport Filipinos seeking to return to the Philippines amid the conflict between Israel and Iran.

PAF chief Lieutenant Gen. Arthur Cordura told reporters Tuesday, June 24, that the Air Force can deploy its aircraft immediately if directed by government agencies coordinating the repatriation efforts in the Middle East.

"The Philippine Air Force will always be ready to be involved in the repatriation activities," Cordura said during a press conference at Villamor Airbase. "We can commit a platform. In case the platform is not required, there are other ways that we can support the repatriation."

Cordura said that the Air Force could make its C-130 aircraft available if necessary. Additionally, the force can deploy personnel from its combat and search-and-rescue battalion, as well as technical and medical staff, to assist in repatriation efforts.

"The Philippine Air Force has been involved in repatriation activities, and we commit normally the C-130s," Cordura said.

The Philippines raised Alert Level 3 for Filipinos in Israel and Iran on Friday, June 20, urging them to return home. This is the second-highest alert level before Level 4, where evacuation would be mandatory.

The Philippine Embassy in Israel said on Tuesday that about 300 have requested to return to the Philippines.

Israel launched a surprise missile attack on Iranian nuclear and military sites on June 13, prompting Iran to retaliate with missile and drone strikes.

There has been no Filipino fatality in the crossfire, but over a hundred have lost their homes in Israel. At least 30,000 Filipinos reside there, with most working as caregivers.