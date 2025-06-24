^

Headlines

Philippine Air Force says ready to assist Filipinos fleeing Israel-Iran tensions

Philstar.com
June 24, 2025 | 6:51pm
Philippine Air Force says ready to assist Filipinos fleeing Israel-Iran tensions
A C-130 plane stalls at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on February 22, 2024.
miaa.gov.ph

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Air Force has committed to sending its air assets to transport Filipinos seeking to return to the Philippines amid the conflict between Israel and Iran. 

PAF chief Lieutenant Gen. Arthur Cordura told reporters Tuesday, June 24, that the Air Force can deploy its aircraft immediately if directed by government agencies coordinating the repatriation efforts in the Middle East.

"The Philippine Air Force will always be ready to be involved in the repatriation activities," Cordura said during a press conference at Villamor Airbase. "We can commit a platform. In case the platform is not required, there are other ways that we can support the repatriation."

Cordura said that the Air Force could make its C-130 aircraft available if necessary. Additionally, the force can deploy personnel from its combat and search-and-rescue battalion, as well as technical and medical staff, to assist in repatriation efforts.

"The Philippine Air Force has been involved in repatriation activities, and we commit normally the C-130s," Cordura said.

The Philippines raised Alert Level 3 for Filipinos in Israel and Iran on Friday, June 20, urging them to return home. This is the second-highest alert level before Level 4, where evacuation would be mandatory. 

The Philippine Embassy in Israel said on Tuesday that about 300 have requested to return to the Philippines. 

Israel launched a surprise missile attack on Iranian nuclear and military sites on June 13, prompting Iran to retaliate with missile and drone strikes. 

There has been no Filipino fatality in the crossfire, but over a hundred have lost their homes in Israel. At least 30,000 Filipinos reside there, with most working as caregivers. 

AFP

AIR FORCE

ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace announces additional holidays in June, July

Palace announces additional holidays in June, July

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
Malacañang has declared public holidays on several days in June and July.
Headlines
fbtw
Australia eyed for Duterte&rsquo;s interim release

Australia eyed for Duterte’s interim release

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Australia is on the list of countries being considered for the interim release of detained former president Rodrigo Dute...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz takes oath, setting in motion impeach trial
play

Chiz takes oath, setting in motion impeach trial

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 days ago
After hours of plenary debate, Senate President Francis Escudero took his oath last night as presiding officer of the impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
VP answers summons: Complaint a scrap of paper

VP answers summons: Complaint a scrap of paper

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Beating the deadline, the defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte submitted late yesterday afternoon her response to the...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara Duterte responds to impeachment trial summons

VP Sara Duterte responds to impeachment trial summons

1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte responded Monday to her Senate impeachment trial summons hours before the deadline, demanding...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US, S. Korea, New Zealand decry China's water cannon attack on BFAR mission

US, S. Korea, New Zealand decry China's water cannon attack on BFAR mission

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
The U.S., South Korea, and New Zealand have condemned the China Coast Guard’s use of a water cannon on a Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos seeking to leave Israel rise to 311 after US strikes on Iran

Filipinos seeking to leave Israel rise to 311 after US strikes on Iran

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The increase in the number of Filipinos seeking to leave comes as both Iran and Israel enter their second week of exchanging...
Headlines
fbtw
6.3-magnitude quake rocks waters off Davao Oriental; aftershocks expected

6.3-magnitude quake rocks waters off Davao Oriental; aftershocks expected

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake rattled Davao Oriental's waters at 9:58 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, Phivolcs said.
Headlines
fbtw
Repatriation of 31 OFWs from the Middle East delayed due to Qatari airspace closure

Repatriation of 31 OFWs from the Middle East delayed due to Qatari airspace closure

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
A total of 31 repatriated overseas Filipino workers who were on their way home are currently stuck in Qatar after the country...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA has &lsquo;medium chance&rsquo; of becoming tropical depression &mdash; PAGASA

LPA has ‘medium chance’ of becoming tropical depression — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
The low pressure area currently being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a medium chance of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with