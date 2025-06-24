Int'l Conference on Cohesive Societies 2025 opens in Singapore amid global calls for social unity

SINGAPORE, Singapore — The 2025 International Conference on Cohesive Societies (ICCS) kicked off on Tuesday, June 24, drawing over a thousand participants to address the global decline in social cohesion.

In a speech on Tuesday, former ASEAN chairman Ong Keng Yong described the conference as "an international platform for multicultural dialogue,” which aims to "inspire conversations on how to forge stronger and more meaningful connections and relationships” in a “volatile and polarized world.”

“Across the globe, confidence in institutions is waning, cultural risks are growing and sectarian tensions are weakening social ties. Through the collective efforts from enlightened leaders and communities, we can overcome these challenges,” Ong said in a speech at the Fairmont Hotel in Singapore.

This year marks the third ICCS since its inauguration in 2019, with 1,200 participants from over 50 countries in attendance.

In a separate interview with Philstar.com, Arriza Nocum, the founder of non-governmental organization Kristiyano-Islam for Peace, described the conference as taking an active and determined approach to promoting social cohesion, something she said the Philippines should also pursue.

“We have to do a lot more work. And that work, putting social cohesion, bringing people together, peace building, it's important for many reasons,” Nocum told Philstar.com.

Among those in attendance were Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, along with diplomats and leading experts in the field.