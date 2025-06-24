US, S. Korea, New Zealand decry China's water cannon attack on BFAR mission

This handout photo from the Philippine Coast Guard shows a China Coast Guard vessel deploying water cannons near a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel near Scarborough Shoal, June 20, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The embassies of the United States, South Korea and New Zealand have expressed concern over the China Coast Guard's use of a water cannon against a Philippine patrol vessel near Scarborough Shoal (Bajo de Masinloc) last week.

The three embassies issued separate statements on Monday and Tuesday calling out the Chinese vessel's dangerous maneuvers against a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel operating within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

"The United States stands with the Philippines in upholding freedom of navigation and condemning the China Coast Guard's dangerous actions that disrupted a lawful Philippine mission to provide supplies to fisherfolk within the Philippine EEZ," the US Embassy said in a social media post.

The Korean Embassy said it was "concerned about the recent use of water cannons and dangerous maneuvers against the Philippine vessels around the Scarborough Shoal," while reaffirming its support for peace and stability in the South China Sea.

New Zealand's embassy similarly denounced the aggressive maritime action, saying it was "again concerned to see dangerous manoeuvres and the use of water cannons against Philippine BFAR vessels in the South China Sea."

"We do not want to see safety put at risk like this," the New Zealand Embassy in Manila said.

Mission completed despite dangerous maneuvers

The incident occurred June 20 when China Coast Guard vessel 4203 fired water cannons at BRP Datu Matanam Taradapit while the Philippine vessel was delivering essential supplies to Filipino fishers near Scarborough Shoal.

Scarborough Shoal is located 124 nautical miles west of Zambales and well within the Philippines' 200-nautical mile EEZ. But China seized control of the shoal in 2012 as part of its broader claims to nearly the entire South China Sea and has since maintained a constant presence there.

"This act was followed by shadowing and unsafe maneuvers by Chinese militia vessels and PLA Navy ships" within the Philippines' EEZ, according to the National Maritime Council's statement on Sunday (June 22).

The Philippine Coast Guard last week documented a total of six China Coast Guard vessels, two PLA Navy warships, and multiple Chinese maritime militia vessels "[aiming] to obstruct BFAR’s efforts to provide support and subsidies to Filipino fishermen."

Despite the provocations, the BFAR vessel completed its supply mission, the council added.

"BFAR vessels' presence and operations in the area are lawful, routine, and focused on food security and public welfare," it said.

The National Maritime Council also called on China to "cease unlawful actions, act with restraint, and adhere to international law to maintain regional peace and stability."

A 2016 landmark ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague struck down China's claim of historic rights over most of the South China Sea.