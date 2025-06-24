Filipinos seeking to leave Israel rise to 311 after US strikes on Iran

Rescuers stand amid the debris of damaged building in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv following an Iranian missile attack on June 16, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The number of overseas Filipino workers who have requested to return to the Philippines from Israel since its conflict with Iran escalated has reached 311, according to the Philippine embassy in Israel on Tuesday, June 24.

The latest figure represents a nearly fourfold increase from the 85 Filipinos on the repatriation waiting list before Israel launched missile strikes on Iran on June 13.

There are about 30,000 Filipinos in Israel in total.

Second week of Israel-Iran conflict

The increase in the number of Filipinos seeking to leave comes as both Iran and Israel enter their second week of exchanging missile attacks.

The first group of Filipinos returning from Israel to the Philippines is scheduled to arrive Tuesday, but the 26 saw their flights delayed this morning after Iran's missile strike against a large US military base in Qatar past midnight on Tuesday (Philippine time).

Qatar had temporarily closed its airspace but has since reopened it as of 8 a.m., according to the Department of Migrant Workers, whose secretary Hans Cacdac is accompanying the group of returning Filipinos.

Besides the 26, another group — 50 Filipinos — will be repatriated as part of the second batch, according to the embassy's latest figures.

No new casualties

One Filipino remains in critical condition at Shamir Medical Center in Israel after sustaining severe injuries from recent missile strikes. The Filipina caregiver has undergone two surgeries and is being treated in the intensive care unit.

Seven other Filipinos have been discharged after receiving treatment for minor to moderate injuries.

Meanwhile, the missile impacts have destroyed the homes of 134 Filipinos, with 125 moved to temporary housing and shelters while nine others are being processed for resettlement.

Embassy personnel have been staying at the mission around the clock since the conflict began to respond to affected Filipinos. The embassy can be reached through its emergency hotline +972544661188.

Filipinos seeking repatriation can also contact the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Israel office at [email protected], by telephone at +972-3-602-2496, or through WhatsApp at +972-50-715-6937.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has placed Israel and Iran under Alert Level 3. This means it strongly discourages travel to both countries and encourages voluntary repatriation of nationals already there. This advisory is the second-highest travel warning level.

Philippine embassies in Iraq and Qatar last night advised Filipinos there to take shelter after Iran's retaliatory missile strike on the US' Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar — the largest American military base in the region.