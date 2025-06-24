^

Headlines

Filipinos seeking to leave Israel rise to 311 after US strikes on Iran

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 24, 2025 | 12:04pm
Filipinos seeking to leave Israel rise to 311 after US strikes on Iran
Rescuers stand amid the debris of damaged building in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv following an Iranian missile attack on June 16, 2025.
AFP / Menahem Kahana

MANILA, Philippines — The number of overseas Filipino workers who have requested to return to the Philippines from Israel since its conflict with Iran escalated has reached 311, according to the Philippine embassy in Israel on Tuesday, June 24.

The latest figure represents a nearly fourfold increase from the 85 Filipinos on the repatriation waiting list before Israel launched missile strikes on Iran on June 13.

 There are about 30,000 Filipinos in Israel in total. 

Second week of Israel-Iran conflict

The increase in the number of Filipinos seeking to leave comes as both Iran and Israel  enter their second week of exchanging missile attacks.     

The first group of Filipinos returning from Israel to the Philippines is  scheduled to arrive Tuesday, but the 26 saw their flights delayed this morning after Iran's missile strike against a large US military base in Qatar past midnight on Tuesday (Philippine time).

Qatar had temporarily closed its airspace but has since reopened it as of 8 a.m., according to the Department of Migrant Workers, whose secretary Hans Cacdac is accompanying the group of returning Filipinos. 

Besides the 26, another group — 50 Filipinos — will be repatriated as part of the second batch, according to the embassy's latest figures. 

No new casualties

One Filipino remains in critical condition at Shamir Medical Center in Israel after sustaining severe injuries from recent missile strikes. The Filipina caregiver has undergone two surgeries and is being treated in the intensive care unit.

Seven other Filipinos have been discharged after receiving treatment for minor to moderate injuries.

Meanwhile, the missile impacts have destroyed the homes of 134 Filipinos, with 125 moved to temporary housing and shelters while nine others are being processed for resettlement.

Embassy personnel have been staying at the mission around the clock since the conflict began to respond to affected Filipinos. The embassy can be reached through its emergency hotline +972544661188.

Filipinos seeking repatriation can also contact the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Israel office at [email protected], by telephone at +972-3-602-2496, or through WhatsApp at +972-50-715-6937.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has placed Israel and Iran under Alert Level 3. This means it strongly discourages travel to both countries and encourages voluntary repatriation of nationals already there. This advisory is the second-highest travel warning level. 

Philippine embassies in Iraq and Qatar last night advised Filipinos there to take shelter after Iran's retaliatory missile strike on the US' Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar — the largest American military base in the region.

DFA

DMW

ISRAEL

ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT

OFW
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace announces additional holidays in June, July

Palace announces additional holidays in June, July

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
Malacañang has declared public holidays on several days in June and July.
Headlines
fbtw
Australia eyed for Duterte&rsquo;s interim release

Australia eyed for Duterte’s interim release

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
Australia is on the list of countries being considered for the interim release of detained former president Rodrigo Dute...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz takes oath, setting in motion impeach trial
play

Chiz takes oath, setting in motion impeach trial

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 days ago
After hours of plenary debate, Senate President Francis Escudero took his oath last night as presiding officer of the impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara Duterte responds to impeachment trial summons

VP Sara Duterte responds to impeachment trial summons

18 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte responded Monday to her Senate impeachment trial summons hours before the deadline, demanding...
Headlines
fbtw
VP answers summons: Complaint a scrap of paper

VP answers summons: Complaint a scrap of paper

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
Beating the deadline, the defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte submitted late yesterday afternoon her response to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DA to delay lowering of imported rice max SRP

DA to delay lowering of imported rice max SRP

By Jasper Arcalas | 13 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is holding off its plan to reduce by next month the maximum suggested retail price of...
Headlines
fbtw
OFW deployment ban to Israel, Iran to be imposed

OFW deployment ban to Israel, Iran to be imposed

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, the Philippine government has suspended sending overseas Filipino workers to...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos open to meeting with Konektadong Pinoy stakeholders

Marcos open to meeting with Konektadong Pinoy stakeholders

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos is open to meeting with stakeholders to discuss the issues surrounding the Konektadong Pinoy bill,...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA west of Zambales, &lsquo;low&rsquo; chance of becoming cyclone

LPA west of Zambales, ‘low’ chance of becoming cyclone

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
Another low-pressure area formed on the western side of Luzon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with