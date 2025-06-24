^

Repatriation of 31 OFWs from the Middle East delayed due to Qatari airspace closure

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 24, 2025 | 10:30am
Repatriation of 31 OFWs from the Middle East delayed due to Qatari airspace closure
OFWs await for a new flight on June 24, 2025 at the Doha Hamad International Airport after Qatar closed its airspace.
MANILA, Philippines — A total of 31 repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were on their way home are currently stuck in Qatar after the country closed its airspace, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Tuesday, June 24. 

They were accompanied by DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, who is currently awaiting for a rescheduled flight with the OFWs. 

“Our commercial repatriation flight from Doha with 31 repatriate OFWs mostly from Israel (26), Jordan (3), Palestine (1) and Qatar (1) is delayed due to closure of Qatari airspace. We were asked to deplane and stay safely inside the terminal at Doha Hamad International Airport,” Cacdac said in a Facebook post. 

The official said he and the OFWs were safe. 

As of 8 a.m. (Philippine time), Cacdac said the Qatari airspace had been reopened and they were now waiting for a new flight. 

While at the Qatar airport, the DMW chief said he encountered two more OFWs who missed their flight. The DMW would rebook and shoulder their flight.

“For the families of the repatriated OFWs, please be assured that we are actively working to finalize new flight arrangements. Updates will be provided directly to all official DMW and OWWA communication channels. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this unforeseen situation,” he said. 

Earlier, Iran struck a United States military base in Qatar in retaliation for the Western power’s attack on its country. 

Iran and Israel have been exchanging missile attacks ever since the latter attacked the former. There are an estimated 2.1 million Filipinos in the Middle East, with at least 648,000 of them in the United Arab Emirates and another 222,000 in Qatar. 

