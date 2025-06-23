^

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

June 23, 2025 | 7:36pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A farmer gathers rice stalks as Mount Kanlaon volcano spews ash into the air as seen from Moises Padilla town, Negros Occidental, central Philippines on December 23, 2024.
AFP / Francis Fabiana

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on Dec. 9, 2024.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December last year.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.

