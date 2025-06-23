^

House mourns passing of ANGAT Partylist Rep. Reynaldo Tamayo Sr.

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 23, 2025 | 11:50am
House mourns passing of ANGAT Partylist Rep. Reynaldo Tamayo Sr.
ANGAT partylist Rep. Reynaldo Tamayo Sr.'s funeral at Poblacion, Tupi, South Cotabato.
ANGAT Partylist Rep. Reynaldo Tamayo Sr. / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmaker Rep. Reynaldo Tamayo Sr. passed away on June 21, with the House of Representatives extending its condolences to the ANGAT Party-list representative.

His passing was announced on his official Facebook page on Sunday, June 22.

“Isang ama, lider, at lingkod-bayan na buong pusong nag-alay ng tama at maayos na serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan. Sa mga panahong ito ng pagdadalamhati, kami po ay taos-pusong humihiling ng inyong mga panalangin para kay Cong. Rey,” the post read. 

(A father, a leader, a public servant that wholeheartedly offered clean and orderly services to our countrymen. In this time of mourning, we wholeheartedly ask prayers for Cong. Rey.) 

The Lower chamber of Congress expressed its condolences for the late lawmaker. 

“The House of Representatives, led by Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualde,z mourns the demise of its dear Member in the 19th Congress, ANGAT Party-list Representative Reynaldo S. Tamayo Sr.,” it said. 

In a post on his social media page, Tamayo’s family said that his remains had arrived in their hometown of Poblacion, Tupi, South Cotabato.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who offered their prayers, messages of sympathy, and support during this time of mourning. Your kindness brings comfort to us as we remember the life and service of Cong. Rey,” they said in a statement. 

A member of the recently concluded 19th Congress, Tamayo authored several local bills, including proposals to impose logging and mining bans in Cagayan de Oro.  

Tamayo is also one of the House lawmakers who did not vote to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte. 

