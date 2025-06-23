^

Headlines

Philippines urges nations to take 'path of diplomacy' after US joins Israel-Iran conflict

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 23, 2025 | 10:06am
Philippines urges nations to take 'path of diplomacy' after US joins Israel-Iran conflict
A man inspects a damaged house, a day after an Iranian missile struck an area in Ramat Gan in central Israel near Tel Aviv, on June 20, 2025.
AFP / John Wessels

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines urged countries involved in the Israel-Iran war to prevent a further escalation of the conflict after the United States announced on Saturday it had joined Israel's military campaign against Iran. 

In a statement on Sunday evening, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) expressed concern over the developments in the Middle East, where Israel and Iran have been trading tit-for-tat missile strikes for over a week with no signs of de-escalation. 

"We strongly urge concerned parties to take the path of diplomacy and avoid further escalation of this conflict that could threaten regional and international peace and security," the DFA said.

"The Philippines continues to reiterate the need for a peaceful and diplomatic solution to this crisis," it added.

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that the US military has carried out a "very successful attack" on three Iranian nuclear sites. Iran, on the same day, threatened to retaliate by targeting US bases. 

Shortly after, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed alarm at the US' use of force and warned that the conflict could "rapidly get out of control" with consequences for the region and the world.

Presence of Filipino workers in the region. Amid the escalating conflict, the DFA highlighted the presence of overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East and vowed to ensure their safety.

Since Israel launched missile strikes on Iran on June 13 — prompting retaliatory attacks — the Philippine embassy in Israel reported that at least eight Filipinos have been injured from the missile strikes. One of them is a Filipina caregiver who was initially in critical condition but is now stable. 

"The welfare and safety of Filipinos in the region are of primordial concern, and the Philippine government will relentlessly continue to advance and prioritize their protection," the DFA said. 

The department said its embassies in the region are prepared to provide necessary assistance to overseas Filipinos.

Alert level 3. The dangerous missile attacks exchanged between Israel and Iran have prompted the DFA to raise the crisis alert levels in both countries to Alert Level 3, wherein it calls for the voluntary repatriation of overseas Filipinos.

In a situation bulletin dated June 20, the DFA said the new alert level was enforced “effective immediately” as it warned against non-essential travel to the conflict-stricken areas.

“All overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Iran and Israel are enjoined to return to the Philippines,” the DFA said.

Twenty-six Filipinos in Israel who sought repatriation are set to arrive back in the Philippines on Tuesday morning, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac said at a press briefing on Sunday. hey are the first among 223 Filipinos in Israel who have requested repatriation.

DFA

DMW

ISRAEL

ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace announces additional holidays in June, July

Palace announces additional holidays in June, July

By Ian Laqui | 23 hours ago
Malacañang has declared public holidays on several days in June and July.
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara on global tour to rally sympathy for Duterte

VP Sara on global tour to rally sympathy for Duterte

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
What is Vice President Sara Duterte’s real agenda in Australia?
Headlines
fbtw
House to aid Ombudsman in VP Sara probe

House to aid Ombudsman in VP Sara probe

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
The House of Representatives’ committee on good government and public accountability has expressed cooperation with...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz takes oath, setting in motion impeach trial
play

Chiz takes oath, setting in motion impeach trial

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 days ago
After hours of plenary debate, Senate President Francis Escudero took his oath last night as presiding officer of the impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara has until today to answer Senate summons

VP Sara has until today to answer Senate summons

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Today is the last day for Vice President Sara Duterte to answer the writ of summons issued by the Senate impeachment court,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos back after &lsquo;productive&rsquo; Japan trip

President Marcos back after ‘productive’ Japan trip

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The Philippines has secured several business commitments expected to boost the country’s tourism, draw more foreign...
Headlines
fbtw
DA finalizing bill restoring NFA powers

DA finalizing bill restoring NFA powers

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is finalizing a draft bill aimed to restore certain functions of the National Food Authority...
Headlines
fbtw

Joint maritime exercise a milestone – envoy

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The Japan Coast Guard (JCG), the Philippine Coast Guard and the US Coast Guard conducted their first-ever joint maritime search and rescue in Japan on Friday, a milestone in regional cooperation, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine slams China&rsquo;s water cannon attack on BFAR ship

Philippine slams China’s water cannon attack on BFAR ship

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The Philippines yesterday condemned what it described as the unlawful and aggressive actions of the Chinese coast guard near...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with