Philippines urges nations to take 'path of diplomacy' after US joins Israel-Iran conflict

A man inspects a damaged house, a day after an Iranian missile struck an area in Ramat Gan in central Israel near Tel Aviv, on June 20, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines urged countries involved in the Israel-Iran war to prevent a further escalation of the conflict after the United States announced on Saturday it had joined Israel's military campaign against Iran.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) expressed concern over the developments in the Middle East, where Israel and Iran have been trading tit-for-tat missile strikes for over a week with no signs of de-escalation.

"We strongly urge concerned parties to take the path of diplomacy and avoid further escalation of this conflict that could threaten regional and international peace and security," the DFA said.

"The Philippines continues to reiterate the need for a peaceful and diplomatic solution to this crisis," it added.

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that the US military has carried out a "very successful attack" on three Iranian nuclear sites. Iran, on the same day, threatened to retaliate by targeting US bases.

Shortly after, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed alarm at the US' use of force and warned that the conflict could "rapidly get out of control" with consequences for the region and the world.

Presence of Filipino workers in the region. Amid the escalating conflict, the DFA highlighted the presence of overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East and vowed to ensure their safety.

Since Israel launched missile strikes on Iran on June 13 — prompting retaliatory attacks — the Philippine embassy in Israel reported that at least eight Filipinos have been injured from the missile strikes. One of them is a Filipina caregiver who was initially in critical condition but is now stable.

"The welfare and safety of Filipinos in the region are of primordial concern, and the Philippine government will relentlessly continue to advance and prioritize their protection," the DFA said.

The department said its embassies in the region are prepared to provide necessary assistance to overseas Filipinos.

Alert level 3. The dangerous missile attacks exchanged between Israel and Iran have prompted the DFA to raise the crisis alert levels in both countries to Alert Level 3, wherein it calls for the voluntary repatriation of overseas Filipinos.

In a situation bulletin dated June 20, the DFA said the new alert level was enforced “effective immediately” as it warned against non-essential travel to the conflict-stricken areas.

“All overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Iran and Israel are enjoined to return to the Philippines,” the DFA said.

Twenty-six Filipinos in Israel who sought repatriation are set to arrive back in the Philippines on Tuesday morning, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac said at a press briefing on Sunday. hey are the first among 223 Filipinos in Israel who have requested repatriation.