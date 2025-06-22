^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
June 22, 2025 | 4:28pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Farmers threshing rice grains as Mount Kanlaon volcano spews ash into the air as seen from Moises Padilla town, Negros Occidental, central Philippines on Dec. 23, 2024.
AFP / Francis Fabiana

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on Dec. 9, 2024.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December last year.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara trip to Australia spawns concern from Filipino rights defenders there

Sara trip to Australia spawns concern from Filipino rights defenders there

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
For a group of Filipino rights defenders in Australia, the vice president's arrival in the country — including her...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;VP Sara tried to stop Duterte turnover to ICC&rsquo;

‘VP Sara tried to stop Duterte turnover to ICC’

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte attempted to stop the turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: I have no role in Sara trial

Marcos: I have no role in Sara trial

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
While some think the Chief Executive can have a say on the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte despite separation...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo willing to mediate Senate-House impeach row

Tulfo willing to mediate Senate-House impeach row

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Senator-elect Erwin Tulfo is willing to intervene between the House of Representatives and the Senate for a ceasefire amid...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman probes VP Sara&rsquo;s confidential funds

Ombudsman probes VP Sara’s confidential funds

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has started its preliminary investigation on the alleged confidential funds misuse of Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos bares collaboration between Philippines, Japan space agencies

Marcos bares collaboration between Philippines, Japan space agencies

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
President Marcos strengthened the Philippines’ space and tourism ties with Japan during his four-day working visit to...
Headlines
fbtw
Don&rsquo;t block us in our own territory &ndash; Marcos

Don’t block us in our own territory – Marcos

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The Philippines will not waver in defending the country’s sovereignty and protecting the welfare of Filipino fishermen...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines - Japan-US coast guards simulate crisis amid China threat

Philippines - Japan-US coast guards simulate crisis amid China threat

17 hours ago
Helicopters buzzed in the shadow of a smoldering volcano and boats rescued dummies from the sea last week in a show of maritime...
Headlines
fbtw
International drug cartel behind shabu seized off Zambales

International drug cartel behind shabu seized off Zambales

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
International drug cartel Sam Gor is responsible for the 1.5 tons of shabu valued at P10.2 billion seized by the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
DA needs bigger budget &ndash; farmer&rsquo;s group

DA needs bigger budget – farmer’s group

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture needs a bigger budget to be able to help those in the industry recover from issues affecting...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with