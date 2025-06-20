^

Roque says 'come and get me'; Palace says 'wait and see'

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 20, 2025 | 5:00pm
Roque says â€˜come and get meâ€™; Palace says â€˜wait and seeâ€™
Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque with his wife Mylah in Frankfurt, Germany as seen in a photo he posted on his Facebook page on June 16, 2025.
Harry Roque via FB

MANILA, Philippines —  “Wait and see.”

That was the message from Palace Press Officer Claire Castro to former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, who dared Philippine authorities to “come and get” him while he is in Europe.

Roque, who served as presidential spokesperson to  former President Rodrigo Duterte, is currently in Germany after his petition for asylum was denied by the Netherlands, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Speaking on One PH, Roque challenged the Palace after Castro said the government was ready for his return.

“Kung ang sinasabi po niya, ‘come and get me’; ayon naman po sa ating pamahalaan, wait and see,” Castro said at a Palace briefing on Friday, June 20.

(If he says ‘come and get me,’ the government’s reply is ‘wait and see.’)

Castro also warned Roque against downplaying the intelligence reports the government is receiving about him.

Roque is facing accusations of qualified human trafficking in connection with his role in the Philippine offshore gaming operator Lucky South 99.

The DOJ recently said it is awaiting further details before filing an extradition request.

However, Justice Secretary Boying Remulla noted that this might not be necessary. If Philippine courts cancel Roque’s passport, he could be arrested abroad as an undocumented alien.

 

 

