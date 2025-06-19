^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
June 19, 2025 | 6:37pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A resident holding an umbrella stands in a lot near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in La Castellana, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on Dec. 9, 2024.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December last year.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below?  Click here.)

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;34 missing sabungeros buried in Taal Lake&rsquo;
play

‘34 missing sabungeros buried in Taal Lake’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
The 34 cockfight enthusiasts who have been missing for four years are dead and were buried in Taal Lake in Batangas, according...
Headlines
fbtw
PAF eyes multi-role fighters on top of new FA-50s

PAF eyes multi-role fighters on top of new FA-50s

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
The Philippine Air Force wants more multi-role fighter aircraft on top of the 12 FA-50 light combat aircraft being...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec chair Garcia &lsquo;shocked&rsquo; by P300M extortion charge: &lsquo;I feel reversed&rsquo;

Comelec chair Garcia ‘shocked’ by P300M extortion charge: ‘I feel reversed’

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia said he was blindsided and dismayed by a disbarment case accusing him of ...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec cancels Duterte Youth's registration
play

Comelec cancels Duterte Youth's registration

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections has voted to cancel the registration of the Duterte Youth party-list for violating election ...
Headlines
fbtw
VP impeachment: Palace hopes Senate will listen to business groups

VP impeachment: Palace hopes Senate will listen to business groups

By Helen Flores | 20 hours ago
The Senate should pay attention to the sentiments of business groups with regard to the impeachment trial of Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines halts deployment of new OFWs to Iran

Philippines halts deployment of new OFWs to Iran

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
The Philippines has banned the deployment of newly hired overseas Filipino workers to Iran as the conflict between Iran and...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG flags over 50 Chinese maritime militia swarming Rozul Reef

PCG flags over 50 Chinese maritime militia swarming Rozul Reef

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard reported over 50 Chinese maritime militia ships “illegally swarming” Rozul Reef within...
Headlines
fbtw
Adamson, Mapua enter QS world rankings

Adamson, Mapua enter QS world rankings

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
Adamson University and Mapua University have placed for the first time in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings,...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla urges whistleblower in &lsquo;missing sabungeros&rsquo; case to step forward

Remulla urges whistleblower in ‘missing sabungeros’ case to step forward

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
The Justice secretary is seeking the cooperation of alias "Totoy" in the investigation into missing cockfighte...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with