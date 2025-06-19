^

Headlines

Comelec chair Garcia ‘shocked’ by P300M extortion charge: ‘I feel reversed’

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 19, 2025 | 1:49pm
Comelec chair Garcia â€˜shockedâ€™ by P300M extortion charge: â€˜I feel reversedâ€™
Commission on Elections Chairperson George Garcia speaks at the signing of a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the National Council on Disability Affairs at the Comelec head office in Intramuros, Manila on Monday, March 10, 2025.
STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia said he was blindsided and dismayed by a disbarment case accusing him of extortion.

He called the allegations a complete reversal of what actually happened.

“Ako po’y nagulat at nagulantang doon sa na-file na kaso sapagkat mukhang ako’y nabaligtad sa bagay na ‘yan,” Garcia said in an interview with TrueFM on Thursday, June 19. “Although natutuwa ako sapagkat nag-file sila ng kaso rather than doon sa social media nila tinatalakay 'yung mga bagay na 'yan.”

(“I was surprised and rattled by the case filed because it seems I've been reversed in that matter. Although I'm happy because they filed a case rather than discussing those things on their social media.”)

The complaint was filed by lawyer Jordan Pizarras on Wednesday, June 18. He claimed that during a meeting in October 2024, Garcia allegedly demanded P300 million in exchange for winning the local elections.

Pizarras also accused the poll body of routing election returns through an unauthorized intermediary server and alleged that Garcia had ties to political families in Bohol.

‘Don’t believe such things,’ Garcia told them.

Garcia said the complainants arrived at his office with companions and raised concerns about individuals in their province claiming they could "manipulate the elections."

He denied the extortion charge and said the meeting was far from a private exchange.

“Sabi ko, kailangan natin ipaaresto yan, ‘wag kayo magpapaniwala sa mga ganyan,” he said.

(“I told them, we need to arrest them. Don’t believe such things.”)

Alleged P300M figure misinterpreted. Garcia said that during the open discussion in his office, someone asked, “When you were a practitioner chairman, how much did it cost when someone ran for congressman?”

His response, which he believes is now being twisted, was: “For a congressman, it depends on the number of voters. It’s more or less P300 million before the election because they are already campaigning.”

Pizarras also raised Comelec’s use of software version 3.5.0 in its Automated Counting Machines instead of version 3.4.0 — the source code previously reviewed and certified, as required under Republic Act 8436.

 

COMELEC

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

GEORGE GARCIA

SUPREME COURT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAF eyes multi-role fighters on top of new FA-50s

PAF eyes multi-role fighters on top of new FA-50s

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
The Philippine Air Force wants more multi-role fighter aircraft on top of the 12 FA-50 light combat aircraft being...
Headlines
fbtw
VP impeachment: Palace hopes Senate will listen to business groups

VP impeachment: Palace hopes Senate will listen to business groups

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
The Senate should pay attention to the sentiments of business groups with regard to the impeachment trial of Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec cancels Duterte Youth's registration
play

Comelec cancels Duterte Youth's registration

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 21 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has voted to cancel the registration of the Duterte Youth party-list for violating election ...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte&rsquo;s release will put victims, witnesses at risk &ndash; group

Duterte’s release will put victims, witnesses at risk – group

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
A group of human rights lawyers representing some of the victims of the Duterte administration’s deadly campaign against...
Headlines
fbtw
Respect budget scrutiny,&nbsp;VP Sara told

Respect budget scrutiny, VP Sara told

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte should respect budget scrutiny if she will not be requesting more funds for 2026, the House of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec disqualifies opponent, declares Abante winner in Manila&rsquo;s 6th District

Comelec disqualifies opponent, declares Abante winner in Manila’s 6th District

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
The Comelec Second Division voided Luis “Joey” Chua Uy’s proclamation and declared Rep. Benny Abante the...
Headlines
fbtw
21 Philippine government officials stranded in Israel evacuated to Jordan

21 Philippine government officials stranded in Israel evacuated to Jordan

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Twenty-one Philippine government officials who went to Israel for a study tour have been evacuated to neighboring Jordan...
Headlines
fbtw
Rain across Philippines as 2 weather systems converge

Rain across Philippines as 2 weather systems converge

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Two weather systems are expected to bring rain to much of the Philippines on Thursday, June 19, the state weather bureau PAGASA...
Headlines
fbtw
Most Filipinos interested in local news, but not from publishers, study finds
Most Filipinos interested in local news, but not from publishers, study finds
8 hours ago
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with