Risa to Sara: Answer summons first before calling for recusals

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 17, 2025 | 6:37pm
Senator Risa Hontiveros reads “Isang Kaibigan,” a children’s book authored by Vice President Sara Duterte, during a press conference in the Senate on Aug.21, 2024.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday responded to Vice President Sara Duterte’s suggestion that she inhibit herself from the upcoming Senate impeachment trial, urging the vice president to first answer the summons issued against her.

Several of Duterte’s allies in the Senate have publicly stated they will defend the vice president — a move some have called a display of bias from people who would be judges of her case. 

Duterte, in turn, argued that if senators should inhibit themselves on the basis of bias, Hontiveros should also recuse herself.

Hontiveros clapped back, maintaining she would weigh the evidence presented at the trial, as required of all senator-judges.

“Noong nanumpa kami bilang senator-judge, naging tungkulin namin sa Senado na suriin at bumoto ayon sa bigat ng ebidensiya na ilalahad ng magkabilang panig sa impeachment trial. Kakampi man, o kritiko ng pangalawang pangulo. Sinusunod ko po ang tungkulin na iyan, at inaasahan ko rin ito sa ibang senador,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

(When we took our oath as senator-judges, it became our job in the Senate to analyze and vote according to the weight of the evidence from both sides of the impeachment trial. Whether ally or critic of the vice president.)

“One good way for the Vice President to start presenting her arguments is by filing an answer to the summons issued by the Senate impeachment court last week,” the senator added.

Duterte is facing charges of corruption related to the alleged misuse of P125 million in confidential funds by the Office of the Vice President.

