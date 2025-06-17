^

Elected officials told: SOCE required to assume office

Philstar.com
June 17, 2025 | 3:54pm
Elected officials told: SOCE required to assume office
Commission on Elections Chairperson George Erwin Garcia and National Printing Office (NPO) Director Revsee Escobedo spearhead the resumption of ballot printing for the upcoming midterm election at the NPO office on Jan. 27, 2025.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government reminded elected officials on Monday, June 16, that they cannot assume office without having filed the required campaign finance reports with the Commission on Elections.

The DILG said in a statement that all candidates and political parties who won in the midterm elections were required to file their Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) by June 11.

The Comelec earlier released the final list of candidates and parties that submitted their SOCE before the deadline. While all 12 of the winning senators submitted their SOCEs, at least six out of all 66 senatorial candidates were not able to file theirs on time.  

The DILG said it will not issue recognition of assumption or acknowledge oath-taking ceremonies for officials who failed to submit the SOCE. All regional and field offices have been instructed to coordinate with the Comelec for verification before acting on any assumption to office at the local level.

"No elected official shall be allowed to assume office until the required SOCE has been submitted in full compliance with the rules set by COMELEC," the DILG said.

The SOCE filing requirement applies to all candidates, whether elected or not. Candidates must submit a "full, true, and itemized statement of all contributions and expenditures" connected to their campaigns.

The reports require detailed disclosure of all cash and in-kind contributions, including donations of services, goods, or property.  

Failure to file SOCE may result in administrative fines for both winning and losing candidates.  

"The SOCE requirement promotes transparency and accountability in the conduct of elections and in the use of campaign funds," the DILG said. "It serves as a post-election compliance measure to ensure integrity in public office and to reinforce public trust in electoral processes."

Candidates who have been proclaimed winners of the midterm polls are set to assume office on July 1. — Cristina Chi

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMELEC

ELECTIONS
Recommended
