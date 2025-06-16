Overcharging NAIA taxi, firm face charges for 'colorum' fleet

MANILA, Philippines — The taxi driver caught on video charging a passenger at least P1,200 for a short ride from NAIA Terminal 2 to Terminal 3 may lose more than just his license. The entire taxi company he worked for now faces possible charges for operating illegally.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said that during the investigation into the viral incident, authorities discovered that the firm operating the taxi had been functioning under an expired provisional authority.

The driver was employed by Taxihub Transport, owned by a certain Paige Pauline Bersamina.

“Makakasuhang kayo ngayon. Kasi pinayagan niyong lumabas at mamasada ang isang taxi na wala na palang prangkisa,” Dizon said during a press briefing.

(You will now be charged. Because you allowed a taxi without a franchise to go out and ply the road.)

Dizon added that it wasn’t just the taxi in the viral video operating without a valid franchise—but the company’s entire fleet.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is set to issue a show cause order to Bersamina and may revoke the company’s right to operate.

Crackdown at NAIA ordered. Dizon also ordered a full crackdown on overcharging taxis at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“I've asked LTFRB and LTO to coordinate with MIAA and the San Miguel Corporation, the NNIC (New NAIA Infra Corp) to catch them,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.