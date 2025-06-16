1 Filipino in 'critical' condition after Iran's retaliatory missiles on IsraelÂ 

^

1 Filipino in 'critical' condition after Iran's retaliatory missiles on Israel 

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 16, 2025 | 12:24pm
Rescuers stand amid the debris of damaged building in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv following an Iranian missile attack on June 16, 2025.
AFP / Menahem Kahana

MANILA, Philippines — One Filipino in Israel is in critical condition after Iran's retaliatory missile volley on the country, the Philippine ambassador to Israel said on Monday, June 16.

Philippine Ambassador to Israel Aileen Mendiola-Rau said eight Filipinos have so far required medical attention from the missile strikes, with six already discharged from hospitals. Two remain hospitalized, including the critically injured Filipino whose condition embassy officials are closely monitoring.

"We have one particular case that is critical. We are monitoring this closely. We will see if he can get through today. There's a chance he may need surgery," Mendiola-Rau said in mixed English and Filipino during an interview with TeleRadyo.

Both Israel and Iran have exchanged direct military strikes daily since June 13, the first time both adversaries have attacked each other with such intensity while ignoring calls from other foreign powers to de-escalate.

The exchange of fire began the evening of June 13 after Israel launched over 200 airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and killing top military commanders. Shortly after launching its assault, Israel declared a state of emergency and closed its airspace.

Israel was then pounded with missiles from Iran over the weekend, which has so far killed at least 10 and damaged several residential structures, based on local media reports. 

Meanwhile, Iran has so far reported 78 deaths and more than 320 wounded from Israeli strikes.

The Philippine ambassador said embassy staff received another warning at midnight on Monday to prepare for potential shelter. While there are underground bomb shelters in some public areas, embassy personnel now remain at the compound around the clock as a precaution, said Mendiola-Rau.

"For the past nights, we've had to go to bomb shelters twice — once we went in, and once we were ready to enter at any time," Mendiola-Rau said. "It's better to concentrate personnel here at the embassy since sirens can sound anytime."

A missile also earlier destroyed a Filipino's home in Ramat Gan, west of Tel Aviv, over the weekend. The woman reportedly escaped injury by taking shelter in a bomb shelter. She is currently staying in a hotel and receiving assistance from the embassy.

No mass repatriation

The ambassador said that despite the violence, most of Israel's 30,000 Filipino workers are likely to stay. 

Twenty-four have requested repatriation since June 13, with only 13 deciding to leave. Because Israel's closed airspace has grounded all flights, Mendiola-Rau said the embassy is now exploring land routes through Jordan or Egypt.

"The old-timers are battle-hardened and feel they can continue working," Mendiola-Rau said. 

Many Filipinos in Israel work as live-in caregivers whose employers have bomb shelters in their buildings. 

"We don't see — even the other embassies of migrant labor-sending countries — there is no evacuation being discussed at the moment," the Philippine ambassador said.

"Of course, that doesn't mean the embassies, including the Philippine embassy, are not getting ready. That option is always there. But for now, there is no clamor for mass evacuation," she added.

The embassy is now coordinating with counterparts in Jordan and Egypt, though officials must first secure transit visas and ensure the safety of those who will cross the borders. 

"We cannot suddenly repatriate via Jordan or Cairo. Our consideration is safety — whether border routes are safe," the ambassador said.

Mendiola-Rau said communication lines and internet services remain operational in Israel and that Filipinos can contact the embassy through phone or online to file requests for repatriation. 

Filipinos needing assistance can contact the embassy's 24-hour emergency line at +972544661188 or its phone number for assistance to nationals at +972-50911-4017. The embassy also monitors Facebook messages and email around the clock to address concerns and provide verified information to the Filipino community, the ambassador said.

The Philippines has prohibited new worker deployments to Israel since October 7, 2023, and maintained its Alert Level 2 for the country. This alert level bars all worker deployments and prohibits non-essential travel.

DFA

ISRAEL

ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT

PHILIPPINE EMBASSY
