Philippines, Japan navies hold anti-submarine exercises in West Philippine Sea

JS Takanami and BRP Miguel Malvar during their exercises at the West Philippine Sea on June 14, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The navies of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) have conducted joint maritime exercises focusing on anti-submarine exercises in the West Philippine Sea.

The two countries, which both face Chinese aggression in their waters, concluded their second bilateral maritime cooperative activity on June 14, marking the first major joint activities following the ratification of the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) between the Philippines and Japan.

The Philippine Navy deployed the BRP Miguel Malvar, an AW159 anti-submarine helicopter, a Philippine Air Force C-208 ISR aircraft, including search and rescue units to the exercise.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Navy deployed its destroyer JS Takanami and an SH-60K Seahawk helicopter.

According to a statement by the AFP, the exercise was “designed to enhance interoperability.”

Aside from anti-submarine exercises, the joint activity also included communication checks, cross-deck exercises, division tactics, officer of the watch maneuvers, photo exercises, and a "culminating final exercise."

In a report by ABS-CBN News, two of China’s Navy ships shadowed the exercise.

The Philippines and Japan both signed the RAA on July 8, 2024, which outlines the “provisions on entry and departure, movement, access to facilities, and professional practice of the visiting force and civilian component for the purpose of cooperative activities.”

Both countries experience Chinese aggression in their waters. For the Philippines, the Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia often harass Philippine vessels in some areas of the West Philippine Sea.

Japan also faces a continued Chinese Coast Guard presence in its territories in the East China Sea, particularly on the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands. These islands are claimed by Japan, China and Taiwan.