DMW assures assistance to OFWs amid Israel-Iran tensions

This aerial picture shows damaged buildings at a site hit by a missile fired from Iran in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv on June 14, 2025. Iran struck Israel early June 14, with barrages of missiles after a massive onslaught targeted the Islamic republic's nuclear and military facilities, and killed several top generals.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said on Saturday, June 14, that it is on heightened alert to assist overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

”The DMW reiterates OFW and OFW family assistance through its Middle East Help Desk for OFWs and families of OFWs who are affected by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran," the advisory read.

The department advised OFWs and their families to call the DMW-OWWA 1348 Hotline for assistance. Those calling from abroad may reach the Help Desk via +6321348.

The DMW also released the following contact numbers for OFWs in affected areas:

Israel

Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv: +972 54-4661188

MWO: +972 50-7622590

OWWA Welfare Officer: +972 50-7156937

Lebanon

Philippine Embassy in Beirut: +961 70 858 086

MWO in Beirut: +961 79 110 729

Jordan

MWO in Amman: +962 7 8149 1183 / +962 7 8519 1891

The DMW said OFWs affected by flight delays, cancellations, or rerouting may contact the 1348 Hotline or the MWOs listed.

Filipinos in Lebanon, which remains under Alert Level 3, and in Jordan, which has temporarily closed its airspace, may also access the DMW Help Desk for guidance.

"The department urges all OFWs in Israel and Iran to remain indoors and stay alert, and stay connected with the Philippine Embassy or MWOs in their respective host countries," the DMW said.

"OFWs are also advised to refrain from spreading or sharing unverified information which may cause unnecessary panic and confusion," it added.

The DMW said it is coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of National Defense as it monitors developments in the region.

The advisory came after Israel struck Iranian nuclear and military facilities with a barrage of missiles on Friday, killing several top officials and prompting a retaliatory attack by Iran.

Tehran described the Israeli air assault as "a declaration of war" and launched dozens of missiles at Israel later that day and into Saturday.

International calls for restraint have mounted amid growing fears that the conflict could escalate into a wider regional war. — with a report from Agence France-Presse