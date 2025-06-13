DOTr sacks LTO official caught drunk driving

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon announces the removal of a Land Transportation Official from his position after he was caught drunk driving at a press conference, June 13, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation has sacked the head of the registration division at the Land Transportation Office Baguio District Office following his arrest for drunk driving earlier this week.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon announced the firing of Engineer Edilberto Bungaoen during a press conference Friday, June 13, calling the violation "unacceptable" for someone working at the LTO.

"Kung ikaw ay nagtatrabaho sa Land Transportation Office, ang unang-unang mo dapat gagawin ay sumunod sa batas ng kalsada," Dizon said. "Ang pagmamaneho ng lasing, hindi 'yan simple violation. 'Yan ay napakadelikadong violation."

(If you are working at the Land Transportation Office, the very first thing you should do is follow road laws... Driving under the influence, that is not a simple violation. That is a very dangerous violation.)

Dizon has instructed the initiation of the process to terminate Bongaoen in coordination with the Civil Service Commission.

He also warned other department officials and personnel that they face the same consequences if caught violating traffic laws.

"There is no room for someone like this in the LTO and DOTr," Dizon added.

Republic Act 10586 or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013 imposes penalties for drunk and drugged driving violations. Offenders face monetary penalties ranging from P20,000 to P500,000, as well as possible jail time. They can also lose their driver's license permanently.

Dizon said Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong informed him of the arrest of Bungaoen on Wednesday night. — Cristina Chi