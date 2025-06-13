^

Headlines

DOTr sacks LTO official caught drunk driving

Philstar.com
June 13, 2025 | 4:59pm
DOTr sacks LTO official caught drunk driving
Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon announces the removal of a Land Transportation Official from his position after he was caught drunk driving at a press conference, June 13, 2025.
Department of Transportation

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation has sacked the head of the registration division at the Land Transportation Office Baguio District Office following his arrest for drunk driving earlier this week. 

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon announced the firing of Engineer Edilberto Bungaoen during a press conference Friday, June 13, calling the violation "unacceptable" for someone working at the LTO.

"Kung ikaw ay nagtatrabaho sa Land Transportation Office, ang unang-unang mo dapat gagawin ay sumunod sa batas ng kalsada," Dizon said. "Ang pagmamaneho ng lasing, hindi 'yan simple violation. 'Yan ay napakadelikadong violation."

(If you are working at the Land Transportation Office, the very first thing you should do is follow road laws... Driving under the influence, that is not a simple violation. That is a very dangerous violation.)

Dizon has instructed the initiation of the process to terminate Bongaoen in coordination with the Civil Service Commission.

He also warned other department officials and personnel that they face the same consequences if caught violating traffic laws.

"There is no room for someone like this in the LTO and DOTr," Dizon added.

Republic Act 10586 or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013 imposes penalties for drunk and drugged driving violations. Offenders face monetary penalties ranging from P20,000 to P500,000, as well as possible jail time. They can also lose their driver's license permanently.

Dizon said Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong informed him of the arrest of Bungaoen on Wednesday night. — Cristina Chi

BAGUIO

DOTR

LTO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bring my father home, Sara challenges Imee

Bring my father home, Sara challenges Imee

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has challenged Sen. Imee Marcos to bring Rodrigo Duterte back to the Philippines, noting that...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz tells House: Respect Senate court&rsquo;s decision

Chiz tells House: Respect Senate court’s decision

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero defended yesterday the court’s move to remand the impeachment complaint against Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Charter experts slam order to remand impeach case

Charter experts slam order to remand impeach case

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
The move by the Senate to return the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte to the House of Representatives...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara mum on Senate summons

Sara mum on Senate summons

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte was mum yesterday on the Senate summons requiring her to answer allegations in the Articles of...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP chief on Duterte's hardline approach vs crime: Never again

PNP chief on Duterte's hardline approach vs crime: Never again

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Having seen the carnage and human rights abuses in former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Drug war victims must be heard on Duterte&rsquo;s release bid &mdash; ICC lawyer

Drug war victims must be heard on Duterte’s release bid — ICC lawyer

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
Should victims of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war have a say in whether he gets interim release? Yes, they...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos told to avoid travel to Iraq amid Israel offensive on Iran

Filipinos told to avoid travel to Iraq amid Israel offensive on Iran

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Embassy in Iraq advised Filipino nationals on Thursday, June 12, to avoid unnecessary travel to the country...
Headlines
fbtw
Torre: Equal chance for PMA, PNPA grads in PNP leadership

Torre: Equal chance for PMA, PNPA grads in PNP leadership

By Emmanuel Tupas | 7 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III gave assurance that there will be no discrimination of generals...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte requests ICC for temporary release

Duterte requests ICC for temporary release

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte's lawyers have formally sought his interim release from his detention at the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with