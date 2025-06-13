^

Filipinos 'targeted' in Northern Ireland amid anti-immigrant violence

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 13, 2025 | 1:37pm
Fireworks thrown at Riot Police illluminate the road during a thrid night of anti-immigration demonstrations in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, on June 11, 2025.
Paul Faith

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in London warned Filipino residents on Thursday, June 12, to stay vigilant after racist riots in Northern Ireland specifically targeted members of their community, including setting fire to one person's vehicle. 

The embassy issued the advisory following unrest in the town of Ballymena and surrounding areas in Northern Ireland, which reportedly began after an alleged sexual assault of a young girl by two Romanian teenagers. 

Filipino residents became targets during the violence despite having no connection to the triggering incident. 

Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom and is under the jurisdiction of the Philippine Embassy in London.

"Unfortunately, in the ensuing unrest, Filipinos in the area have been targeted," the embassy stated. "The vehicle of one was set on fire. It is regrettable that innocent individuals have been caught in the crossfire."

Philippine Ambassador Teodoro Locsin Jr. will go to Northern Ireland and "assess the situation on the ground," the embassy said.

A Reuters report says one Filipino family had to flee their home — carrying only essential items like passports — after masked rioters set their car on fire and banged on their windows at midnight.  

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said that 10 Filipinos are now being sheltered by other Filipino families in the area, though no physical injuries have been reported among the community.

The violence remains contained to Ballymena, where fewer than 100 Filipinos live, De Vega said. Meanwhile, there are some 5,000 Filipino residents across Northern Ireland.

"The problem is that Filipinos are not at fault," De Vega said in mixed English and Filipino at a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing on Friday, June 13.

He explained that rioters are targeting all migrants regardless of nationality. "They're going after all migrants."

De Vega attributed the anti-immigrant sentiment to broader tensions that have been building for months across Europe. He cited economic frustrations and complaints about some migrants supposedly attempting to impose their religious practices in European countries.

Reports from UK media have found some of the groups leading anti-immigrant attacks are fuelled by racist and Islamophobic sentiments. 

"It's easy to blame foreigners" during economic difficulties, De Vega said.

Despite the current situation, the Philippine government remains confident that the situation will resolve quickly, De Vega said.

The DFA official believes Filipinos generally enjoy respect in host countries because they are law-abiding and focused on work rather than criminal activities.

"We expect local authorities to find a solution to stop this," de Vega said, comparing the unrest to past rallies in Liverpool and other UK areas that died down within a week.

