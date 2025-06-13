Filipinos told to avoid travel to Iraq amid Israel offensive on Iran

Armoured vehicles of the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Forces are deployed outside the US embassy building in Baghdad's Green Zone on June 12, 2025, after an announcement by a US official the previous day that staff levels at the diplomatic mission in Iraq were being reduced over security concerns.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in Iraq advised Filipino nationals on Thursday, June 12, to avoid unnecessary travel to the country due to the "prevailing security situation in the region."

"Filipinos already in Iraq are advised to avoid public places, monitor ongoing news, exercise caution remain vigilant for their own safety and security," the embassy said.

Iraq has been under Alert Level 3 since 2021 — the Department of Foreign Affairs' second-highest alert level that is issued when violent disturbances occur in certain parts of a country.

The embassy said Filipinos are advised to monitor the ongoing news and contact its hotline (+964 740 810 5240) for emergencies.

On Friday, June 13, Israel carried out what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called "preemptive" strikes against Iran, targeting nuclear and military facilities.

The operation struck at the "heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme," hitting the atomic facility in Natanz and targeting nuclear scientists, Netanyahu said. The Israeli leader vowed the military operation would "continue as many days as it takes."

Both Iran and Israel closed their airspace following the attacks. Iraq also suspended all flights at its airports and closed its airspace, according to state media reports.

Israel on Friday declared a state of emergency, with Defense Minister Israel Katz warning that retaliatory action from Tehran was expected.