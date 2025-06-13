^

Torre: Equal chance for PMA, PNPA grads in PNP leadership

Emmanuel Tupas - Philstar.com
June 13, 2025 | 10:58am
Torre: Equal chance for PMA, PNPA grads in PNP leadership
Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Nicolas Torre III is welcomed by Commission on Human Rights (CHR) chairperson Richard Palpal-Latoc and commissioners as the guest speaker for the flag raising ceremony at the CHR Main Office in Quezon City on June 9, 2025.
Miguel de Guzman / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III gave assurance that there will be no discrimination of generals in the PNP who are products of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), saying he prefers merit over the educational institution where they came from.

Torre made history after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed him as the 31st chief of the police force and the first ever from the PNP Academy. For decades, PMA graduates have held key positions in the PNP even if they are outnumbered by the PNPA, collectively known as Lakans, which occasionally drove a wedge between the alumni from the two educational institutions.

“I don’t think it’s a good practice to favor somebody because of the source of commission rather than the merits of track records that they did when they were in the service,” he said.

Torre said he has no problem working with anyone even if he is a fellow Lakan or from the PMA. Torre cited Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., the PNP deputy chief for administration and a product of PMA Tanglaw-Diwa Class of 1992. There is also PNP deputy chief for operations Lt. Gen. Robert Rodriguez, from PMA Sambisig Class of 1991.

“The key directorial staff are manned by PMAers,” Torre said.

There are two generals from PMA Class 91 and seven from Class 92, the last graduates from Fort Gregorio del Pilar in Baguio City. They will retire between 2025 to 2027.

With Torre serving nearly two years as PNP chief, it is likely his successor will come from the PNPA, which is located at Camp General Mariano Castañeda in Silang, Cavite.

Torre pointed out that apart from the PMA and PNPA, there are officials who were promoted through lateral entry and those who rose from the ranks.

For Torre, his experience as a frontline police officer will come in handy in crafting policies for the PNP.

NICOLAS TORRE

PHILIPPINE MILITARY ACADEMY

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
