Marcos Jr. thanks international community for support

President Marcos, First Lady Liza Marcos and their sons acknowledge performers during the float parade and festival dances high- lighting the celebration.

MANILA, Philippines — Emphasizing that the Philippines “builds bridges, not walls,” President Marcos yesterday thanked the international community for supporting the country’s development efforts as he lobbied support for its bid for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council.

In his toast remarks during the Independence Day reception at Malacañang last night, Marcos cited the role played by partnerships in the Philippines’ economic gains, noting that the country’s foreign policy promotes development through the strategic conduct of diplomacy.

“We would not have been able to accomplish this much without our invaluable partnerships that we have formed with you, the members of the diplomatic corps, and the countries that you represent,” the President told members of the diplomatic community during the gathering.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the diplomatic corps for continuously supporting and working with the Philippine government on its many economic initiatives and endeavors, especially in strengthening our bilateral ties in key areas of mutual interest, including people-to-people linkages, as an important foundation for our strong cooperation,” he added.

According to Marcos, the Philippines’ independent foreign policy is in accordance with its development goals and reflects its national priorities.

He added that the country’s engagements with the world are geared toward building peace and cooperation and fostering enduring partnerships.

“We build bridges, not walls. We forge alliances that are based on mutual respect, reciprocity, and shared goals,” the Chief Executive said.

Marcos touted the Philippines’ economic accomplishments, including the 5.4 percent growth in the first quarter, the drop in inflation to 1.3 percent in May, the country’s exit from the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list and the approval of policies designed to improve the investment climate, including the Capital Markets Efficiency Promotion Act, the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives of Enterprises Act and a joint memorandum circular that aims to end bureaucratic red tape and improve the ease of doing business.

He expressed confidence that the Philippines would achieve the six percent gross domestic product growth target in the coming quarters because of a steady fiscal consolidation, easing inflation and the progress in trade negotiations with key partners

“Truly, the Philippines has become an economic standout in the region owing to our demographic dividend that is young, future-ready, tech-savvy, fast-expanding digital economy, and business-friendly reforms,” the President said.

Marcos also took the opportunity to promote the Philippines’ candidacy to the UN Security Council, citing its record of forging cooperation and promoting peace.

“As I have previously shared, the Philippines is running for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council for the term of 2027 to 2028. We just finished an election and I cannot stop campaigning,” he said, referring to the midterm polls.

“Our candidature is anchored in our country’s legacy in multilateralism as evidenced by our history of forging cooperation and seeking peace. We earnestly hope to receive the support of your respective governments in that field.”

The Chief Executive also said the Philippines has achieved great strides in its effort to secure international support for its national development agenda and the global recognition of its role as a “reliable partner, a trusted peacemaker and an innovative path maker.”

He said the country is looking forward to active collaboration with the international community as it prepares to assume its role as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“We have been already hard at work on the preparations for our (chairmanship) next year, and we will unveil our thematic priorities in due course,” Marcos said.

The official reception, also called vin d’honneur (wine of honor), is hosted by the President in Malacañang every New Year’s Day and Independence Day.

It gathers government officials and members of Congress, the judiciary, the diplomatic community and the business sector.