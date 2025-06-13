^

Headlines

Marcos Jr. thanks international community for support

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
June 13, 2025 | 12:20am
Marcos Jr. thanks international community for support
President Marcos, First Lady Liza Marcos and their sons acknowledge performers during the float parade and festival dances high- lighting the celebration.
NOEL PABALATE

MANILA, Philippines — Emphasizing that the Philippines “builds bridges, not walls,” President Marcos yesterday thanked the international community for supporting the country’s development efforts as he lobbied support for its bid for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council.

In his toast remarks during the Independence Day reception at Malacañang last night, Marcos cited the role played by partnerships in the Philippines’ economic gains, noting that the country’s foreign policy promotes development through the strategic conduct of diplomacy.

“We would not have been able to accomplish this much without our invaluable partnerships that we have formed with you, the members of the diplomatic corps, and the countries that you represent,” the President told members of the diplomatic community during the gathering.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the diplomatic corps for continuously supporting and working with the Philippine government on its many economic initiatives and endeavors, especially in strengthening our bilateral ties in key areas of mutual interest, including people-to-people linkages, as an important foundation for our strong cooperation,” he added.

According to Marcos, the Philippines’ independent foreign policy is in accordance with its development goals and reflects its national priorities.

He added that the country’s engagements with the world are geared toward building peace and cooperation and fostering enduring partnerships.

“We build bridges, not walls. We forge alliances that are based on mutual respect, reciprocity, and shared goals,” the Chief Executive said.

Marcos touted the Philippines’ economic accomplishments, including the 5.4 percent growth in the first quarter, the drop in inflation to 1.3 percent in May, the country’s exit from the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list and the approval of policies designed to improve the investment climate, including the Capital Markets Efficiency Promotion Act, the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives of Enterprises Act and a joint memorandum circular that aims to end bureaucratic red tape and improve the ease of doing business.

He expressed confidence that the Philippines would achieve the six percent gross domestic product growth target in the coming quarters because of a steady fiscal consolidation, easing inflation and the progress in trade negotiations with key partners

“Truly, the Philippines has become an economic standout in the region owing to our demographic dividend that is young, future-ready, tech-savvy, fast-expanding digital economy, and business-friendly reforms,” the President said.

Marcos also took the opportunity to promote the Philippines’ candidacy to the UN Security Council, citing its record of forging cooperation and promoting peace.

“As I have previously shared, the Philippines is running for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council for the term of 2027 to 2028. We just finished an election and I cannot stop campaigning,” he said, referring to the midterm polls.

“Our candidature is anchored in our country’s legacy in multilateralism as evidenced by our history of forging cooperation and seeking peace. We earnestly hope to receive the support of your respective governments in that field.”

The Chief Executive also said the Philippines has achieved great strides in its effort to secure international support for its national development agenda and the global recognition of its role as a “reliable partner, a trusted peacemaker and an innovative path maker.”

He said the country is looking forward to active collaboration with the international community as it prepares to assume its role as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“We have been already hard at work on the preparations for our (chairmanship) next year, and we will unveil our thematic priorities in due course,” Marcos said.

The official reception, also called vin d’honneur (wine of honor), is hosted by the President in Malacañang every New Year’s Day and Independence Day.

It gathers government officials and members of Congress, the judiciary, the diplomatic community and the business sector.

MARCOS JR.
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chiz tells House to follow decision of Senate as impeachment court

Chiz tells House to follow decision of Senate as impeachment court

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero said the House of Representatives is bound to respect the Senate’s directives as it...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Senatorial candidates, parties who submitted SOCE on time

LIST: Senatorial candidates, parties who submitted SOCE on time

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
These are the candidates who have submitted
Headlines
fbtw
'No one can stop' Sara Duterte's impeachment trial &mdash; House prosecutors

'No one can stop' Sara Duterte's impeachment trial — House prosecutors

By Pam Castro | 17 hours ago
House of Representatives prosecutors said Wednesday that Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial could...
Headlines
fbtw
House defers acceptance of impeachment articles from Senate

House defers acceptance of impeachment articles from Senate

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The House of Representatives has chosen not to receive the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte from...
Headlines
fbtw
Wage hike bill dead: House spox pins blame on Senate inaction
play

Wage hike bill dead: House spox pins blame on Senate inaction

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
The House of Representatives spokesperson condemned the Senate for “killing” the legislated wage hike bill by...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP chief on Duterte's hardline approach vs crime: Never again

PNP chief on Duterte's hardline approach vs crime: Never again

By Emmanuel Natola | 1 hour ago
Having seen the carnage and human rights abuses in former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd: Soft drinks, junk food still banned in schools

DepEd: Soft drinks, junk food still banned in schools

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
he sale of soft drinks and junk food in schools is still prohibited amid violations in the last school year, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Free mental health aid in Metro Manila

DOH: Free mental health aid in Metro Manila

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Free medications for mental health conditions are available at various hospitals and health facilities in Metro Manila, the...
Headlines
fbtw

US reiterates firm support for Philippines on Independence Day

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
The United States congratulated Filipinos yesterday on the 127th anniversary of the country’s independence, giving reassurance of Washington’s support amid growing security concerns in the region.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with