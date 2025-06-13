PNP chief on Duterte's hardline approach vs crime: Never again

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is seen on a screen with his lawyer Salvador Medialdea (L) in the courtroom during his first appearance before the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charge of crimes against humanity over his deadly crackdown on narcotics, in The Hague on March 14, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Having seen the carnage and human rights abuses in former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III said the country should never again experience the previous administration’s hardline approach to criminality.

In an interview with The STAR’s online show “Truth on the Line” on Wednesday night, Torre said it is easy for Duterte supporters to criticize President Marcos’ human-rights based approach on criminality as they have not experienced being a victim of the former president’s brutal crackdown against illegal drugs and other crimes.

“That’s only good to those cheering for him for those reasons. It’s only good if you’re not the ones hit,” he said.

In 2019, three-year-old Myca Ulpina was shot dead by anti-narcotics police officers who were pursuing her father in a drug sting in Rodriguez, Rizal.

Former PNP chief Gen. Ronald dela Rosa, who was then a neophyte senator, remarked that there are instances where “shit happens” in police operations. He later walked back his statement and clarified what he meant was the girl’s death was an unfortunate incident.

If Duterte’s supporters want the government to apply Duterte’ policy, Torre said they should first volunteer themselves and their families to be victims of a reckless anti-criminality drive.

“If they want that system, think of the first collateral damage. The challenge is if their children are the collateral damage, let’s see if they can still say that it’s okay for their rights to be violated,” he said.

Torre also disagreed with critics of the current administration for saying that Marcos is soft on criminals compared with Duterte, as he stressed high-profile personalities accused of crimes are now in jail.

“Look at who are in jail right now, those who feel they are not within reach of the law, now they are in jail,” Torre said.

Duterte was arrested last March and flown to The Hague in the Netherlands, facing trial for crimes against humanity. The former president’s ally, Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy, was apprehended at the KOJC compound in Davao City in September 2024.

In both cases, Torre led police officers in arresting Duterte and Quiboloy when he was director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and Davao region police head.

No discrimination

Saying he prefers merit over the educational institution where they came from, Torre gave assurance that there will be no discrimination of generals in the PNP who are products of the Philippine Military Academy.

Torre made history after President Marcos appointed him as the 31st chief of the police force and the first ever from the PNP Academy. For decades, PMA graduates have held key positions in the PNP even if they are outnumbered by the PNPA, collectively known as Lakans, which occasionally drove a wedge between the alumni from the two educational institutions.

“I don’t think it’s a good practice to favor somebody because of the source of commission rather than the merits of track records that they did when they were in the service,” he said.

Torre said he has no problem working with anyone even if he is a fellow Lakan or from the PMA. Torre cited Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., the PNP deputy chief for administration and a product of PMA Tanglaw-Diwa Class of 1992. There is also PNP deputy chief for operations Lt. Gen. Robert Rodriguez, from PMA Sambisig Class of 1991.

“The key directorial staff are manned by PMAers,” Torre said.

There are two generals from PMA Class 91 and seven from Class 92, the last graduates from Fort Gregorio del Pilar in Baguio City. They will retire between 2025 to 2027.

With Torre serving nearly two years as PNP chief, it is likely his successor will come from the PNPA, which is located at Camp General Mariano Castañeda in Silang, Cavite.

Torre pointed out that apart from the PMA and PNPA, there are officials who were promoted through lateral entry and those who rose from the ranks.

For Torre, his experience as a frontline police officer will come in handy in crafting policies for the PNP.

Safeguarding rights

As the country commemorated Independence Day yesterday, the PNP vowed to continue safeguarding the rights and liberties of the public.

As protectors of peace and defenders of democracy, the PNP said it stands in solidarity with the Filipino people in upholding the country’s hard-earned freedom.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure a safe and secure environment where every citizen can pursue a just and progressive future,” the PNP said in a statement.

At least 10,969 police officers secured the observance of the 127th Independence Day celebrations in Metro Manila. There was no reported untoward incident related to the commemoration.