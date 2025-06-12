^

Chiz tells House to follow decision of Senate as impeachment court

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 12, 2025 | 4:20pm
Senate President Chiz Escudero speaks as guest of honor for the flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremonies during the 127th Philippine Independence Day celebration at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish-Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Francis Escudero said the House of Representatives is obligated to respect the directives of the Senate, now sitting as an impeachment court, following the latter's decision to return the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte.

“Yun ang pasya ng impeachment court. Bilang mga taga-usig, dapat nilang galangin at sundin ‘yon,” Escudero said in an ambush interview in Malolos, Bulacan on June 12.

(That is the decision of the impeachment court. As prosecutors, they should respect and follow that.)

Escudero said the same applies to Vice President Sara Duterte, who must also honor the summons issued by the Senate.

“Pareho din sa parte ni VP Sara, dapat galangin at sundin ‘din niya yung summons na inissue ng impeachment court,” he added.

(The same goes for VP Sara; she should respect and follow the summons issued by the impeachment court.)

Romualdez: Senate’s action 'deeply concerning'

Escudero’s statement came a day after House Speaker Martin Romualdez expressed concern over the Senate’s move to return the articles of impeachment.

In his closing speech during the House plenary session on June 11, Romualdez said:

“I rise, not in defiance, but with resolve, guided by duty, grounded in principle. The decision of the Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, to return the articles of impeachment is deeply concerning.”

“Let me speak plainly, yet with utmost respect. The House of Representatives acted not out of haste, but with deliberate care. We followed the law, we honored our mandate, and above all, we stood for what the Filipino people deserve,” he added.

Senate's conditions for resuming trial

On June 10, the Senate voted 18-5 to return the articles of impeachment to the House, more than a month after the complaint was transmitted. The move, however, did not constitute a dismissal or termination of the case.

Instead, the Senate’s action would depend on two conditions:

  1. "The House of Representatives certified to the non-violation of Article XI, Section 3, paragraph 5 of the Constitution, which provides that "No impeachment proceedings shall be initiated against the same official more than once within one year; include the circumstances on the filing of the first three impeachment complaints"
  2. "The House of Representatives of the 20th Congress communicated to the Senate that it was willing and ready to pursue the impeachment complaint against the Vice President.

Also on June 10, the Senate issued a summons to Vice President Duterte, requiring her to respond to the complaints against her within a non-extendible period of 10 days from receipt."

CHIZ ESCUDERO

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT

SENATE
