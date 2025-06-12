^

Independence Day: Marcos urges 'giving more' to nation, Duterte warns threats to freedom

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 12, 2025 | 9:58am
Independence Day: Marcos urges 'giving more' to nation, Duterte warns threats to freedom
President Marcos leads the flag-raising and wreath-laying rites in Manila’s Rizal Park to mark 126 years of the declaration of indepen- dence yesterday.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte issued Independence Day messages Thursday, June 12, as the Philippines marked the 127th anniversary of the proclamation of its independence. 

In a statement, Marcos commemorated the historic moment when the Philippine flag was first raised in Kawit, Cavite, in 1898 and called on Filipinos to honor their ancestors' sacrifices.

"The freedom our forebears fought for has inspired generations to offer themselves to causes that would advance the welfare of society and humanity," Marcos said in a Presidential Communications Office release. 

Marcos called on Filipinos to value their heritage by protecting their rights and freedoms while thwarting those seeking to "diminish" the nation. 

"That is why we must value our heritage by striving for excellence in preserving our rights and freedoms, ensuring that they are used solely for the improvement and protection of our citizenry. So, let us continue to bear the vigor of our ancestors as we defend our nation against those who seek to diminish the strength of our people," Marcos said.

"May you endeavor to enhance your abilities and character to give more to our nation. Through our collective efforts, we will forge the path of progress, stability, and prosperity for our present and future generations," he added.

Marcos will later lead a flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate Independence Day at the Rizal Park Monument in Manila. 

Duterte speaks of government failures  

Duterte struck a notably more critical tone. In her statement, she warned against threats to Philippine freedom, specifically targeting government corruption and social problems.

"We did not gain freedom only to plunge our country into suffering. We did not gain freedom to lose our rights again and become slaves to a few," Duterte said in Filipino, in a statement released by her office.

The vice president identified challenges posing a threat to Philippine independence, including "excessive behavior and corruption in government, widespread drugs, problems in education, poverty and hunger."

Duterte said embracing a "culture of slavery" was an insult to the memory of national heroes, and called ignoring the suffering of Filipino families a violation of the spirit of freedom.

"Let us continue to defend our freedom and future from those who would enslave us," she said, while saying that all actions should be "for God, for the country, and for every Filipino family." 

The Office of the Vice President earlier said that Duterte will be in Malaysia this week to celebrate Independence Day with overseas Filipino workers.

DUTERTE

INDEPENDENCE DAY

MARCOS
