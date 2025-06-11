^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
June 11, 2025 | 7:34pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Farmers threshing rice grains as Mount Kanlaon volcano spews ash into the air as seen from Moises Padilla town, Negros Occidental, central Philippines on Dec. 23, 2024.
AFP / Francis Fabiana

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on Dec. 9, 2024.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December last year.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Harap harapan tayo niloloko': De Lima blasts Senate's move to return impeach articles

'Harap harapan tayo niloloko': De Lima blasts Senate's move to return impeach articles

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 10 hours ago
“Now, the Senate as [an] impeachment court has just lit the Constitution aflame. All the proceedings and motions taken...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC rejects Duterte&rsquo;s request to disqualify 2 judges

ICC rejects Duterte’s request to disqualify 2 judges

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
In a decision dated June 9, the plenary said that acting unanimously, it decided to “reject the application” of...
Headlines
fbtw
Uncertainty as Senate votes to return Sara Duterte's impeachment case to House
play

Uncertainty as Senate votes to return Sara Duterte's impeachment case to House

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
 The five who voted against the motion were Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Sen. Sherwin...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate remands Sara impeach case to House

Senate remands Sara impeach case to House

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 20 hours ago
Senators took their oaths last night as judges in an impeachment court that will try Vice President Sara Duterte for culpable...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos sees VP trial crossing over to 20th Congress

Marcos sees VP trial crossing over to 20th Congress

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
President Marcos believes that the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte will cross over to the 20th Congress,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
June 11: Cyclone-enhanced 'habagat' brings widespread rains

June 11: Cyclone-enhanced 'habagat' brings widespread rains

By Ian Laqui | 12 hours ago
The southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” is expected to cause rains across the country, intensified...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel recommends raps vs Sara, aides over confidential funds

House panel recommends raps vs Sara, aides over confidential funds

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 13 hours ago
The House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability has recommended the filing of criminal, civil and administrative...
Headlines
fbtw
Villanueva is Marcos first SC appointee

Villanueva is Marcos first SC appointee

By Helen Flores | 20 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday swore in Raul Villanueva as the new associate justice of the Supreme Court, his first appointee...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA monitors tropical depression outside PAR

PAGASA monitors tropical depression outside PAR

By Christine Boton | 20 hours ago
A tropical depression monitored west of Luzon remained outside the Philippine area of responsibility as of yesterday morning,...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara leaves for Kuala Lumpur

VP Sara leaves for Kuala Lumpur

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
On the eve of the start of her impeachment trial, Vice President Sara Duterte flew yesterday to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, “on...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with