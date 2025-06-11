Incomplete funding caused delays in LRT extension to Manila port area â€” LRTA

Incomplete funding caused delays in LRT extension to Manila port area — LRTA

Commuters take advantage of the free ride of the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) at various stations of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) in Manila and Quezon City in commemoration of the 127th death anniversary of national hero Jose Rizal on December 30, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — A project that would extend the Light Rail Transit Line 2 to Manila's port area has seen its cost surge by around 70% — or from over P10 billion to P17 billion — after years of delay, according to the LRT Authority.

LRTA Administrator Hernando Cabrera said the rising costs of materials and an expensive plan for relocating informal settlers within Manila have raised the cost of the project.

The LRT Line 2 West Extension Project was approved in 2015 under President Benigno Aquino Jr. The total cost for the project, from design to construction, was set at the time at P10.118 billion.

"The problem is we repeatedly ran out of funding," Cabrera said in mixed English and Filipino at a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing.

"Over the years, the DOTR and LRTA have been requesting budget for the project. But it stalled... So from the original P10 billion costing, it has reached P17 billion," the LRTA administrator and lawyer said.

The five-kilometer extension plans to add three stations connecting Tutuban, Divisoria and Manila's pier area to the route of LRT Line 2.

RELATED: Additional P7 billion budget needed for LRT-2 link to Port Area

Funding shortfall as cause of delay

No construction date can be set yet because government procurement laws prohibit starting the bidding process without complete project funding.

"You cannot start procurement if your budget is not complete. This is actually what has been causing delays since before," Cabrera said in mixed English and Filipino.

LRTA had received around P2 billion previously, Cabrera said, which it used to hire a consultant. But the actual construction was stalled as "you cannot start procurement if your budget is not complete," he added.

"That’s why we shifted focus, and the focus now is on clearing the obstructions in the required right of way," Cabrera said.

Right of way issues

Besides the "natural" increase of the costs of materials, the LRTA administrator also attributes the hefty increase to the planned relocation of informal settlers living near the port area where the planned extension will end.

Unlike other rail projects that moved affected families to other provinces, the LRTA aims to relocate settlers within the limits of the city of Manila.

"In the past, off-site relocations happened. In the case of the Cavite extension project, informal settlers from Parañaque and Las Piñas were relocated to General Trias," Cabrera said. "But for the Line 2 West Extension project, our modality is in-city so the impact on our countrymen won't be too significant."

However, keeping families within Manila requires "a large amount" of funding, he added.

Current preparations

The LRTA is currently coordinating with the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) and Maynilad Water Services to move power lines and water pipes along the route.

Final drafts of agreements with both utility companies are under review, Cabrera said.

The agency is also working with Manila's local government on relocating informal settlers.