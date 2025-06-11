FFCCCII urged to boost international ties, support SMEs

FFCCCII logo with Philippine carabao symbol and the Chinese word for commerce or business in center designed by National Artist Ang Kiu Kok

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos on Tuesday called on the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. to help “deepen” cooperation with the international community, particularly with China. Marcos made the remark as he inducted the newly elected officers of the FFCCCII in Binondo, Manila.

“You are uniquely positioned to help deepen our international partnerships, particularly, of course, with China. Stronger ties mean better trade, greater investments and enhanced collaboration,” the President said.

“Use your platform to showcase the Philippines as a dependable partner for economic growth,” he added.

Amid rising tensions between the Philippines and China in the West Philippine Sea, trade between the two countries reached $42.21 billion in 2024.

Citing the significant contribution of the Filipino-Chinese community to trade, Marcos acknowledged the organization’s support for pivotal trade agreements such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

He also called on the FFCCCII to continue championing small and medium-sized enterprises.

Over 99 percent of business establishments in the country are micro, small and medium enterprises.

Reiterating his administration’s economic reform agenda to create a more responsive and investor-friendly business climate, Marcos urged the federation to lead the country’s industries toward innovation.

The President also thanked the FFCCCII for building hundreds of classrooms through its Operation Barrio Schools program.