Sara Duterte flies to Malaysia for 'personal trip'

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 10, 2025 | 2:45pm
Sara Duterte flies to Malaysia for 'personal trip'
Vice President Sara Duterte faces a crowd of Filipinos in The Hague, Netherlands on May 31, 2025 where his father, former president Rodrigo Duterte is detained for crimes of humanity charges at the International Criminal Court.
Inday Sara Duterte / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte will be in Malaysia this week for a "personal trip" with her family, her office announced on Tuesday, June 10.

The Office of the Vice President did not provide further details on when Duterte arrived or will arrive in Malaysia but said the vice president will meet overseas Filipino workers on Independence Day (June 12). 

"Vice President Sara Duterte is travelling to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on a personal trip with her family," the OVP said.

"In the course of her visit, she is scheduled to attend the Independence Day celebration and engage in an OVP program consultation with Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) on June 12," it added.

Duterte's trip to Malaysia this week coincides with moves in the Senate to convene the impeachment court for her trial.

During Monday's plenary session, the Senate minority had moved to immediately convene the impeachment court and request the presentation of the articles of impeachment — two days ahead of schedule. 

Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel's motion also included a writ of summons to be issued to the vice president.

However, pushback from the majority yielded a so-called compromise where it is only oath-taking of the Senate president and the senator-judges that will be held earlier than June 11.

Senate President Chiz Escudero took his oath as presiding officer of the court on Monday, while the senator-judges are scheduled to do the same during Tuesday's plenary session. This would then lead to the impeachment court being "constituted" but not yet convened. 

The actual convening of the impeachment court remains set on June 11, where the presentation of the impeachment charges will also take place. 

The 19th Congress adjourns on June 14, and the tight schedule has increased the possibility of a carryover of the trial to the 20th Congress, whose members will assume office on July 1. 

In a statement on Monday, Duterte's defense team said they were prepared to confront the charges against her but that the impeachment process itself was constitutionally flawed. 

