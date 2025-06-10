^

Headlines

Tropical depression forms outside PAR, 'habagat' brings rains

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 10, 2025 | 11:15am
Tropical depression forms outside PAR, 'habagat' brings rains
Satellite rendering from the Himawari weather satellite show a developing tropical depression (LPA 6a) located outside the Philippine area of responsibility as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
PAGASA image

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility has developed into a tropical depression, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of 3 a.m. on Tuesday, June 10, the cyclone was estimated to be 600 kilometers (km) west southwest of Bacnotan, La Union, or 535 km west of Iba, Zambales. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph, moving southwestward at 20 kph.

The tropical depression is unlikely to have any direct impact on the country, even if it enters the PAR, PAGASA weather specialist Chenel Dominguez said.

“We're also not ruling out the possibility that it might re-enter our Philippine area of responsibility, but even if it does, it won't have any direct effect on any part of our country,” she said.

Southwest monsoon brings rains

Despite the presence of the tropical depression outside the PAR, the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” remains the main weather system expected to bring rain to some parts of the country on Tuesday, June 10.

The habagat is forecast to bring occasional rains to Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan. Metro Manila, Visayas, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, and the rest of Central Luzon and MIMAROPA may also experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the habagat.

Warnings issued. The state weather bureau warned residents in these areas to remain vigilant against possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the habagat may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms to Mindanao, while localized thunderstorms will bring similar conditions to the rest of Luzon.

LOW PRESSURE AREA

PAGASA

PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

RAINS

WEATHER

WEATHER REPORT
