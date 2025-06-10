LPA brings heavy rain, may intensify into cyclone

Combined with the southwest monsoon, the LPA is bringing heavy rains in Luzon and the Visayas.

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area west of La Union could intensify into a tropical cyclone as heavy rains affect Luzon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected in Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan. These areas are at risk for flash floods and landslides.

Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, the rest of Central Luzon and most parts of the Visayas are expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Mindanao and the remaining parts of Luzon will experience generally fair weather.

Monsoon rains could persist until Thursday over Luzon and Western Visayas. Improved weather conditions are anticipated by Friday in Metro Manila and parts of Bicol.

Cost of climate change

Climate change could cost the Philippines up to 3.5 percent of its gross domestic product by 2050, based on a World Meteorological Organization (WMO) report.

The State of the Climate in the South-West Pacific 2024 report warned that rising sea levels, extreme heat and more intense tropical cyclones are placing the country’s economy, ecosystems and population under mounting stress.

Economic losses are projected to range from 2.2 to 3.5 percent of GDP within the next 25 years if current trends continue, the report said.

“In 2023-2024, the Philippines experienced record-high sea surface temperatures that were significantly above the global average due to a strong El Niño event intensified by climate change,” said Charina Lyn Amedo-Repollo, assistant professor and physical oceanographer at the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

“Sea level rise is an existential threat to entire island nations. It is increasingly evident that we are fast running out of time to turn the tide,” WMO secretary-general Celeste Saulo said.

Bohol Rep. Edgar Chatto said the world’s biggest polluters should “take responsibility by providing the support and financing they owe to vulnerable countries like ours.”