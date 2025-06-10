Court Administrator Raul Villanueva named new Supreme Court justice

MANILA, Philippines — Court Administrator Raul Villanueva has been appointed as the new associate justice of the Supreme Court, Palace Press Secretary Claire Castro confirmed late Monday, June 9.

Villanueva will occupy the seat vacated by retired Associate Justice Mario Lopez, who reached the compulsory retirement age on June 4.

He is the first appointee of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the highest court in the Philippines. The 12 other justices, including Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, were appointed by former president Rodrigo Duterte, while two others were appointed by the late president Benigno Aquino III.

Climbing rank. Villanueva is one of several court administrators who have been elevated to the Supreme Court. Two previous court administrators who became justices were Associate Justice Midas Marquez and retired associate justice Presbitero Velasco Jr.

As court administrator, Villanueva was responsible for overseeing more than 2,600 judges and 25,000 court personnel.



