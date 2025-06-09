^

Headlines

President Marcos: We’ll continue to listen, improve Pinoys’ plight

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
June 9, 2025 | 12:00am
President Marcos: Weâ€™ll continue to listen, improve Pinoysâ€™ plight
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr
Bongbong Marcos / Facebook Page

MANILA, Philippines — Amid a performance review of Cabinet officials, President Marcos yesterday vowed to implement more changes benefiting the country.

In a YouTube vlog, Marcos admitted that public services are not yet perfect and many things need to be fixed.

The President touted measures on peace and security, food security and transportation.

He cited stronger police visibility on the streets, the P20-a-kilo rice program, distribution of farm machinery, suspension of EDSA’s rehabilitation and promos for train passengers.

“These are just some of the changes that are happening. Many more will come. Thank you very much for your proposals, suggestions and comments,” he said.

“We will continue to listen and to pursue any program that will improve the plight of our countrymen,” he added.

In an interview last month, Marcos acknowledged that the midterm elections, where only six of his 11 allies won Senate seats, had reflected the Filipinos’ disappointment with government services.

Days after the interview, Marcos directed all Cabinet members to tender their courtesy resignation to allow him to conduct a performance review in a move described by Malacañang as a “bold reset” of the administration.

EDSA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
More schools urge Senate to proceed with Sara Duterte impeachment trial

More schools urge Senate to proceed with Sara Duterte impeachment trial

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Several universities have joined calls urging the Philippine Senate to proceed with the impeachment trial of Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Tito: Chiz bushwhacked VP impeach complaint

Tito: Chiz bushwhacked VP impeach complaint

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 days ago
The Senate leadership of Francis Escudero “bushwhacked” the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
Universities join calls to start impeach trial

Universities join calls to start impeach trial

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Professors, faculty members and alumni of the country’s top schools have called on the Senate to proceed immediately...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Recent moves cloud Senate&rsquo;s commitment to proceed&rsquo;

‘Recent moves cloud Senate’s commitment to proceed’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Recent events in the Senate related to the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte has led to the “unpredictability”...
Headlines
fbtw
50% of Pinoy families see themselves as poor &mdash; SWS survey

50% of Pinoy families see themselves as poor — SWS survey

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
In a survey conducted from April 23 to 28, the survey firm said that the percentage of families rating themselves as "mahirap"...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP to work with CHR to ensure lawful arrests

PNP to work with CHR to ensure lawful arrests

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
The Philippine National Police will work with the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to ensure that civil liberties are protected...
Headlines
fbtw
Self-rated poverty down to 50 percent &ndash; SWS

Self-rated poverty down to 50 percent – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Filipinos rating their families as “not poor” reached a record high in April even as one in two respondents still...
Headlines
fbtw
Mother-to-child HIV transmission cases rising

Mother-to-child HIV transmission cases rising

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Transmission of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) from mother to child has increased sharply over the past years, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Remove GE subjects to solve K-12 woes&rsquo;

‘Remove GE subjects to solve K-12 woes’

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) should remove general education subjects from college within five years or sooner...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with