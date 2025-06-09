President Marcos: Weâ€™ll continue to listen, improve Pinoysâ€™ plight

President Marcos: We’ll continue to listen, improve Pinoys’ plight

MANILA, Philippines — Amid a performance review of Cabinet officials, President Marcos yesterday vowed to implement more changes benefiting the country.

In a YouTube vlog, Marcos admitted that public services are not yet perfect and many things need to be fixed.

The President touted measures on peace and security, food security and transportation.

He cited stronger police visibility on the streets, the P20-a-kilo rice program, distribution of farm machinery, suspension of EDSA’s rehabilitation and promos for train passengers.

“These are just some of the changes that are happening. Many more will come. Thank you very much for your proposals, suggestions and comments,” he said.

“We will continue to listen and to pursue any program that will improve the plight of our countrymen,” he added.

In an interview last month, Marcos acknowledged that the midterm elections, where only six of his 11 allies won Senate seats, had reflected the Filipinos’ disappointment with government services.

Days after the interview, Marcos directed all Cabinet members to tender their courtesy resignation to allow him to conduct a performance review in a move described by Malacañang as a “bold reset” of the administration.