LPA, monsoon to bring heavy rain in Luzon, Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or habagat are expected to bring significant rainfall across large parts of Luzon and the Visayas in the coming days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in an advisory issued Saturday.

As of 8 a.m. yesterday, the LPA was located approximately 285 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon. While it has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours, PAGASA has not ruled out possible intensification in the days ahead.

The weather bureau said the LPA is moving in a generally northwestward direction, which may bring it closer to northern and central Luzon.

Moderate to heavy rains ranging from 50 to 100 millimeters are forecast over Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Albay. By afternoon through Tuesday, the same amount of rainfall is expected over Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur.

By Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, heavy rains may affect Pangasinan.

Habagat continues to bring widespread rain across several regions, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected throughout the day in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, parts of Mimaropa and Western Visayas.

Rainfall is forecast to intensify over Occidental Mindoro, while persistent moderate to heavy rains will affect Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Palawan and various provinces in the Visayas.

On Tuesday through Wednesday, heavier rainfall between 100 and 200 millimeters is forecast in Occidental Mindoro, while the rest of Luzon and parts of the Visayas may experience 50 to 100 millimeters of rain.

PAGASA warned that rainfall totals may be higher in mountainous or elevated areas, and that accumulated rainfall from previous days could worsen the risk of floods and landslides.

The bureau advised the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices to remain alert and take precautionary measures to protect life and property.

While sea conditions remain generally safe, PAGASA reminded fishermen and small sea vessels to be cautious, especially with thunderstorms expected in offshore areas.

PCG prepares LPA response

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) mobilized its deployable response groups to immediately extend assistance in areas that might be affected by the LPA.

In separate Facebook posts, the PCG announced it has made preparations for the LPA’s possible impact.

The Coast Guard Station in Oriental Mindoro said it carried out preparatory actions to ensure operational readiness, quick emergency response, and the protection of lives and property.

They have also activated its Disaster Response Group (DRG) team to provide immediate assistance during natural calamities.

The PCG in Camarines Sur said the proactive measures being implemented “strengthen community safety by ensuring that the response team – including the needed equipment, land assets and water assets – are ready to act quickly in any incident that may happen. Early resource mobilization helps reduce damage, provide timely assistance, and support those affected.”

The Coast Guard DRGs in areas such as Palawan and Eastern Visayas have also been mobilized.

In the southern part of Quezon, the PCG field offices in the area said they are conducting regular patrols to remind coastal residents to stay alert and be prepared for any potential threats brought by the weather disturbance.

Flooding in Zamboanga

Meanwhile, 1,028 families from Zamboanga City were affected by flood waters which inundated 12 barangays and the downtown business district on Saturday, following incessant rains from the LPA.

No casualties were reported as rescue units from different agencies and civilian volunteers responded throughout the day’s rainfall, according to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Affected residents were immediately relocated to different village evacuation centers, where they were provided with relief assistance by the city and Department of Social Welfare and Development regional offices.

The DSWD-9 distributed at least 1,000 food packs to affected families.

Zamboanga City Police Office director Col. Fidel Fortaleza led the distribution of relief packs to some of his personnel and civilians affected by the flood.

City Health Office personnel distributed doxycycline and other medicines to prevent flood-related diseases such as leptospirosis.

As of early evening yesterday most, if not all, of the families have returned to their respective homes.

A road section was rendered impassable to vehicles due to landslides and the collapse of the spillway in Pangian, Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte.

Flooding also hit a village in Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur after its river channel swelled and overflowed due to the incessant rain. — Evelyn Macairan, Roel Pareño