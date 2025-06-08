^

Headlines

Teodoro, Brawner lauded for standing up to China

Jose Rodel Clapano - The Philippine Star
June 8, 2025 | 12:00am
Teodoro, Brawner lauded for standing up to China
Philippines' Secretary of Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr delivers a speech during the fifth plenary session at the Shangri-La Dialogue Summit in Singapore on June 1, 2025.
AFP / Mohd Rasfan

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the Chinese military’s constant bullying in the West Philippine Sea, a lawmaker commended Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. “for standing up to China” and for calling out fake news demonizing the Philippines.

According to Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, Teodoro and Brawner successfully called the world’s attention towards China’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea during the recent Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

Rodriguez urged the government to take measures to counter Chinese propaganda, and asked the public to be wary of fake news maligning the Philippines’ position on West Philippine Sea issues.

“They are peddling false narratives on the West Philippine Sea, our government and our officials,” Rodriguez said in a statement.

While in Singapore, two Chinese “pretend journalists” from “Media Unlocked,” which is run by state-owned China Daily, tried to set up Teodoro and Brawner during an ambush interview. Brawner said he did not answer the interviewers as he was already late for a bilateral meeting, but Teodoro obliged although the pair was being rude.

Earlier, Teodoro publicly called out China for failing to send an official representative to the defense summit.

GILBERTO TEODORO JR.
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tito: Chiz bushwhacked VP impeach complaint

Tito: Chiz bushwhacked VP impeach complaint

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The Senate leadership of Francis Escudero “bushwhacked” the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC judge in Duterte case among those sanctioned by US

ICC judge in Duterte case among those sanctioned by US

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
One of the International Criminal Court  judges handling the pre-trial proceedings against former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
No sense in dismissing VP Sara&rsquo;s impeachment case, says Lacson

No sense in dismissing VP Sara’s impeachment case, says Lacson

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Senator-elect Ping Lacson said it is senseless to dismiss the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte, insisting...
Headlines
fbtw
Kabataan Party-list expels member over sexual misconduct

Kabataan Party-list expels member over sexual misconduct

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 12 hours ago
Kabataan Party-list has expelled one of its members over sexual misconduct following an internal investigation, as the youth...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Eid&rsquo;l Adha a call to make space for the Divine

Marcos: Eid’l Adha a call to make space for the Divine

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, June 6, expressed solidarity with the Muslim community in the Philippines on Eid’l...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Torre: No reward system for cops running after suspects

Torre: No reward system for cops running after suspects

By Emmanuel Tupas | 55 minutes ago
There is no reward system for police officers who will carry out police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III’s order to be more...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Recent moves cloud Senate&rsquo;s commitment to proceed&rsquo;

‘Recent moves cloud Senate’s commitment to proceed’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 55 minutes ago
Recent events in the Senate related to the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte has led to the “unpredictability”...
Headlines
fbtw
Scrapping K-12 could lead to bigger problems &ndash; Senator

Scrapping K-12 could lead to bigger problems – Senator

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 55 minutes ago
Scrapping the K-12 program altogether could lead to bigger problems such as higher youth unemployment, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;State of Imminent Disaster&rsquo; bill OK&rsquo;d in House

‘State of Imminent Disaster’ bill OK’d in House

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 55 minutes ago
The House of Representatives approved on third and final reading on Wednesday a bill institutionalizing a criteria for the...
Headlines
fbtw
1 in 5 pregnant women risks delivering malnourished baby

1 in 5 pregnant women risks delivering malnourished baby

By EJ Macababbad | 55 minutes ago
One out of five pregnant Filipino women is at risk of delivering a malnourished baby due to being nutritionally at risk, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with