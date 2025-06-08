Go urges stronger disease monitoring, prevention

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go, chairman of the Senate committee on health, reiterated the urgent need to strengthen the country’s disease surveillance and prevention capabilities through legislative action, as new waves of infectious diseases continue to affect parts of the Philippines and other countries.

At a public hearing on June 3 conducted by the committee, Go emphasized the importance of proactive measures in light of recent spikes in COVID-19 and mpox cases across the country, citing the need for greater public awareness and early interventions.

“A Virology Institute and the Center for Disease Control that would strengthen research and development on potential disease-causing agents and medical surveillance would be very important,” Go said, underscoring the necessity of institutionalized infrastructure to combat emerging health threats.

He also stressed the Virology Institute has been identified as one of the administration’s current priorities, saying, “The passage of a law establishing the Virology Institute is being discussed as an important priority of the administration right now.”

Go played a pivotal role in the passage of Senate Bill 2893, or the Virology Institute of the Philippines Act. Principally authored and co-sponsored by the senator, the bill was approved on its third and final reading by the Senate on Feb. 3.

Once enacted, the Virology Institute of the Philippines will strengthen the country’s virology research capabilities, promote vaccine self-reliance and ensure a more proactive approach to combating emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases.

Addressing recent public health concerns, Go urged vigilance in light of mpox infections detected in several parts of the country. He cautioned against complacency and reminded Filipinos to act before a potential outbreak escalates.

“Our countrymen need to understand how monkeypox is transmitted and how we can stop it. Let’s not wait for it to spread,” he said. “Let’s prioritize prevention.”

Go’s remarks came amid renewed alerts from local government units following mpox outbreaks in multiple areas.

According to the Department of Health, the Philippines has reported a cumulative total of 911 confirmed mpox cases since 2024, with no recorded fatalities.

The DOH noted a decline in monthly cases, with fewer than 50 detected in May, down from over 50 in April.

Recent regional developments include Iloilo confirming four new cases.

Meanwhile, as of June 5, Asia is experiencing a renewed uptick in COVID-19 cases driven largely by the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant NB.1.8.1, now spreading across India, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and others. While severity remains generally low and hospital systems are not overwhelmed, countries are reporting sharp increases.

The symptoms linked to NB.1.8.1 include fatigue, sore throat, congestion and fever, but there’s no indication so far that the variant leads to more severe illness.

The DOH has also flagged the country’s worsening HIV crisis, citing an average of 57 new infections per day from January to March – now the highest daily rate in the Western Pacific Region. The DOH has recommended declaring HIV a national public health emergency.

As part of his broader health agenda, Go has also filed Senate Bill 195, which proposes the creation of a Center for Disease Control.

Modeled after the disease control institutions of other countries, the proposed CDC will serve as the central authority on public health surveillance and disease prevention. It will address not only infectious diseases but also non-communicable conditions that threaten Filipinos’ long-term well-being.

“These institutions are vital to protecting our people and preparing our health system for the challenges ahead,” Go previously said in support of his health reforms crusade.

He added that legislative efforts must translate into lasting systems that can withstand future pandemics – systems that protect both lives and livelihoods without relying solely on reactive strategies.