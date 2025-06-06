^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
June 6, 2025 | 6:37pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on Dec. 9, 2024.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December last year.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below?  Click here.)

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ICC prosecution submits 6th evidence vs Duterte

ICC prosecution submits 6th evidence vs Duterte

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC) have submitted a sixth set of evidence against detained former President...
Headlines
fbtw
House leaders to Chiz: No marching orders from Romualdez

House leaders to Chiz: No marching orders from Romualdez

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
House leaders are pushing back on Senate President Chizi Escudero's claim of Speaker Martin Romualdez’s influence...
Headlines
fbtw
More evidence vs Duterte disclosed

More evidence vs Duterte disclosed

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
More evidence has been disclosed by the International Criminal Court prosecutor in the crimes against humanity case of detained...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate urged: Proceed forthwith with impeach trial

Senate urged: Proceed forthwith with impeach trial

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
= The University of the Philippines College of Law faculty yesterday asked senators to comply with their constitutional duty...
Headlines
fbtw
Bulacan court clears green activists Tamano, Castro of grave defamation charges

Bulacan court clears green activists Tamano, Castro of grave defamation charges

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
A Bulacan court has dismissed the grave oral defamation charges filed against environmental activists Jhed Tamano and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
AFP holds maritime patrol ops in Likas Island, asserts sovereignty

AFP holds maritime patrol ops in Likas Island, asserts sovereignty

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
In a show of sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea, the Philippine Army carried out maritime patrols and ground operations...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: There is no class suspension on June 16 due to mpox

Fact check: There is no class suspension on June 16 due to mpox

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
No official government agencies have announced class suspensions for June 16, contrary to claims that public schools will...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese nationals nabbed for dodging immigration checks

Chinese nationals nabbed for dodging immigration checks

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
In a statement on Thursday, June 5, the bureau said that it apprehended the foreign nationals on Monday, June 2, at the Ninoy...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Eid&rsquo;l Adha a call to make space for the Divine

Marcos: Eid’l Adha a call to make space for the Divine

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, June 6, expressed solidarity with the Muslim community in the Philippines on Eid’l...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with