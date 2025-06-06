Marcos: Eidâ€™l Adha a call to make space for the Divine

^

Marcos: Eid’l Adha a call to make space for the Divine

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 6, 2025 | 12:14pm
Marcos: Eid'l Adha a call to make space for the Divine
Filipino Muslims pray at a mosque during the Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Marawi City, in southern island of Mindanao on May 2, 2022.
AFP / Merlyn Manos

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, June 6, expressed solidarity with the Muslim community in the Philippines on Eid’l Adha, describing it as a time to reconnect with the Almighty.

Eid al-Adha or the “Feast of Sacrifice”  commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son to God. 

“Beyond the event lies a deeper truth that what brings us closest to the Almighty is the giving up of certainty and the letting go of pride. Eid'l Adha invites us to embark on a more difficult journey—not towards a place, but towards a state of heart,” Marcos said in his official message. 

“Indeed, when we fully lay down our temporal concerns, we leave a special place for the Divine to take root in our hearts and in our nation, where truth becomes a force that can shape the public good,” he added.

Marcos said that the celebration coincided with the Hajj, or the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. He hoped that the festivities would urge Filipinos to reflect on what strengthens them as a nation. 

“The measure is not in how much is given, but in what is restored: the dignity where there was dismissal, fairness where there was neglect, and compassion where there was indifference,” Marcos said. 

Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte also expressed solidarity with the Muslim community during this holiday.

“Sa okasyong ito, nawa’y magsilbing paalala sa ating lahat ang kahulugan ng sakripisyo, pananampalataya, at kabutihang-loob — mga bagay na mahalaga hindi lang sa ating pananampalataya kundi maging sa ating pang-araw-araw na buhay bilang isang sambayanan,” she said. 

(On this occasion, may it serve as a reminder to all of us the meaning of sacrifice, faith, and good will — things that are important not just to our beliefs but in our everyday lives as a nation.)

BONGBONG MARCOS

SARA DUTERTE
