ICC prosecution submits 6th evidence vs Duterte

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 5, 2025 | 6:54pm
ICC prosecution submits 6th evidence vs Duterte
Former president Rodrigo Duterte attends first ICC hearing via videolink.
Philippine Star via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC) have submitted a sixth set of evidence against detained former President Rodrigo Duterte in connection with alleged crimes against humanity.

In a document dated June 3, ICC Deputy Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang detailed “90 items” of evidence, organized into three categories.

Thirty-two items were listed under the category “crimes against humanity-murder” pertaining to "clearance operations" conducted during Duterte’s presidency.

Another category, with 35 items, is also lodged under barangay clearance operations during his presidency. 

Meanwhile, 23 items were listed labeled “contextual Elements – background information – material for the preparation of the defence.”

All pieces of evidence presented during the disclosure phase will be incorporated as evidence that the prosecution plans to utilize in the upcoming confirmation of charges hearing on Sept. 23, 2025.

The prosecution has submitted at least 267 items of evidence since the disclosure period began on April 30. They have also successfully requested two extensions to the time limits, both of which were granted by the ICC.

Duterte’s camp, through his lawyers, previously requested the disqualification of the two judges of the ICC pre-trial chamber 1.

However, the chamber rejected Duterte’s plea, saying that his camp failed to call into question the presumption of impartiality attached to the judges.

Charges against Duterte. The charges against the former president are crimes against humanity, which involve at least 43 cases of killings attributed to the Davao Death Squad and police actions during his presidency. 

These incidents reportedly occurred between Nov. 1, 2011, and March 16, 2019. 

The former president’s controversial anti-drug campaign resulted in a government-reported death toll of 6,000. However, human rights groups estimate the figure could be as high as 30,000, with many victims being small-time drug users and pushers.

DUTERTE ICC TRIAL

ICC

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

RODRIGO DUTERTE
