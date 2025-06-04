Philippines, Singapore discuss regional stability, economic growth ahead of ASEAN 2026

MANILA, Philippines — With the Philippines’ hosting of the 2026 ASEAN right around the corner, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. received Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in the Philippines where the two leaders discussed regional stability and development.

Marcos received Wong in Malacañan Palace on Wednesday, June 6. This marked Wong’s first visit to the Philippines, and the first visit of a Singaporean prime minister to the Philippines since 2017.

“As founding members of ASEAN, both the Philippines and Singapore are steadfast in our commitment to the full and effective implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision and in strengthening regional ties,” Marcos said during a bilateral meeting with Wong.

“Our two nations remain resolute in upholding and advancing peace, security, and stability in the region, pillars that have fostered unprecedented growth and the sustained development of our peoples and communities over these last decades,” the Philippine president added.

In turn, Wong said he looked forward to seeing how the Philippines and Singapore could deepen diplomatic relations.

“Amidst this changing and more challenging geopolitical environment, it is even more important that we stand together. We are both founding members of ASEAN, and we share a common interest in regional stability and development,” Wong said.

“Singapore is committed to supporting and working closely with you, President, to support your 2026 ASEAN chairmanship,” the Singapore PM added.

On the business end, Wong expressed enthusiasm over the business relations between Singapore and the Philippines, saying that businesses in the city-state are optimistic over the potential of the Philippine economy.

The Philippines will take over the chairmanship of the ASEAN from this year’s current host, Malaysia. The Philippines was originally supposed to host in 2027, but the ASEAN skipped over Myanmar.