Singaporean PM Lawrence Wong to visit Philippines

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 2, 2025 | 5:49pm
Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong speaks to the media on April 26, 2025.
MDDI Photos by Chwee, as posted on the Facebook of Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong

MANILA, Philippines — Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit the Philippines from June 4 to 5 for an official visit, upon the invitation of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Malacañang announced on Monday, June 2.

This marks Wong’s first visit to the Philippines following the People’s Action Party’s win in Singapore’s May elections.

“The Philippines is the first bilateral visit of the Singaporean Prime Minister after his reappointment in May. This visit also marks Prime Minister Wong's introductory visit to the Philippines,” the Palace said in a statement. 

Marcos is scheduled to meet with Wong in a bilateral meeting on June 4. 

The two leaders will discuss bilateral ties between Singapore and the Philippines, covering key issues such as health, climate change mitigation, civil service cooperation, and other areas of mutual interest.

“The leaders will also exchange views on political and economic issues of significance to the region,” the Palace said. 

Marcos has met with Wong’s predecessor, Lee Hsien Loong, several times. In 2023, Marcos attended the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, where he met with Loong.

They met once more when Marcos traveled to Singapore in 2024 for the Shangri-La Dialogue. 

However, Wong’s visit to the Philippines marked the first time since 2017 that a Singaporean Prime Minister visited the Philippines. 

In 2017, Loong visited the Philippines for the ASEAN Summit held in Manila. 

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

SINGAPOREAN LAWRENCE WONG
