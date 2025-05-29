^

Marcos Jr. back from ASEAN summit

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
May 29, 2025 | 12:00am
Marcos Jr. back from ASEAN summit
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.
MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos returned to the country early yesterday morning after participating in the 46th Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related summits in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.?

The plane carrying the President and his delegation landed in Manila at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday.?In his arrival message, Marcos reported on the outcome of the two-day summit, including the adoption of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, which sets out the direction of the group over the next 20 years.

ASEAN continued to demonstrate resilience with a growth of 4.7 percent in 2024, higher than the global average, Marcos noted.?

The President said he discussed with his fellow Southeast Asian leaders the impact of the higher tariffs imposed by the US on many countries which, according to him, “pose a threat to a region as economically integrated as ours.”?

Marcos earlier lauded the decision of the regional bloc not to retaliate against the tariffs imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump.?

The US reciprocal tariff policy, which will affect more than 100 countries, sets a 17 percent tariff on Philippine exports, lower than those of most Southeast Asian countries, but higher than the 10 percent baseline figure.?

Marcos said he also reaffirmed before world leaders that the Philippines will continue to defend its sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea, in accordance with international law.

?Apart from the ASEAN summit, Marcos also joined the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit and the first ASEAN-GCC-China Summit there.?The President also had bilateral meetings with the leaders of Laos, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Kuwait.

Marcos said as the chair of ASEAN 2026, the Philippines looks forward to building on the gains of Malaysia’s chairmanship.?The Philippines will host the ASEAN summit next year.

‘No conditions’

Reconciliation should not come with conditions, President Marcos has insisted, as allies of Rodrigo Duterte, now detained in The Hague over alleged crimes against humanity, demand that the former president be brought home before any dialogue takes place.

Marcos earlier expressed readiness to reconcile with the Duterte camp, saying it would promote stability and allow the government to perform its duties peacefully.

However, supporters of Duterte have claimed that a reconciliation is not doable while he is in The Hague, where he is awaiting trial. – Alexis Romero

