CBCP, Cardinal Ambo disown fake letter endorsing candidates for 2025 polls

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
May 10, 2025 | 6:54pm
Cardinal David presides over the Mass for the Eternal Repose of Pope Francis on April 22, 2025.
Roman Catholic Bishop of Kalookan via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Saturday, May 10, debunked a letter circulating online that falsely claims the organization and its president, Kalookan Cardinal Pablo Virgilio “Ambo” David, have endorsed specific candidates for the 2025 midterm elections.

"The letter circulating online claiming to be from the CBCP or Cardinal Ambo is NOT TRUE," the diocese of Kaloocan said in a statement posted on Facebook. 

“Neither the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) nor Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David is endorsing any political candidates," it added.

The forged document, which bears the CBCP letterhead and a fabricated pastoral message titled “On the Grace of Choosing Leaders in the Spirit of Discernment and Renewal,” lists 11 names-ranging from senators and entertainers to political figures-allegedly commended “to your discernment of the faith.”

Among the names are Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Rodante Marcoleta, Raul Lambino, Phillip Salvador, Willy Revillame, Imee Marcos, Manny Pacquiao, Camille Villar, Jimmy Bondoc and Bam Aquino.

The fake letter is falsely attributed to Cardinal David, complete with a forged signature and dated May 8, 2025. 

It is not available on the CBCP’s official website or its news platform, CBCP News.

The CBCP urged the public to exercise discernment and verify information before sharing it online. 

“Let’s all be responsible and help stop the spread of disinformation,” the statement said.

Cardinal David is in Rome for events related to the recent papal transition, including the funeral of Pope Francis and the conclave that elected Pope Leo XIV.

More than 68 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes on May 12 in the national and local elections, choosing 12 senators, all 317 members of the House of Representatives (both district and party-list seats) and thousands of local officials across the country.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

CATHOLIC BISHOPSâ€™ CONFERENCE OF THE PHILIPPINES

POPE FRANCIS

POPE LEO XIV
